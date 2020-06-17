1006 BROOKLAWN Drive

Amenities
Beautifully renovated in 2019 brick ranch home with 3 Spacious bedrooms & 2 full baths in the highly sought-after Pembroke Park neighborhood! Step inside & fall in love w/this Open-floor.Tons of Natural light. Rich new hardwood floors t/o. Expanded Living Room w/ large picture window & cathedral ceilings, recessed lights & new gas fireplace. All new stainless steel appliance. Quartz counter-tops, brand new cabinets, S.S. appliances and fixtures. Newly updated full bath, partially finished LL w/ new full bath & tons of storage will make a perfect Rec Rm/Playroom & laundry area. New heating & cooling, all new windows (2019). Freshly painted, electrical and plumbing has been completely updated. Private fenced yard for entertaining. Quiet location deep in the neighborhood. Walk to Elem & Middle Schools, the Park, shops, Whole Foods,Gym, Somerset, & Birmingham! Award Winning Birmingham Schools. Lease application will go through Home Partners of America with a 45 day possession to move in.