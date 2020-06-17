All apartments in Troy
Find more places like 1006 BROOKLAWN Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

1006 BROOKLAWN Drive

1006 Brooklawn Road · (248) 737-6800
Location

1006 Brooklawn Road, Troy, MI 48084

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,090

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft



Amenities

Beautifully renovated in 2019 brick ranch home with 3 Spacious bedrooms & 2 full baths in the highly sought-after Pembroke Park neighborhood! Step inside & fall in love w/this Open-floor.Tons of Natural light. Rich new hardwood floors t/o. Expanded Living Room w/ large picture window & cathedral ceilings, recessed lights & new gas fireplace. All new stainless steel appliance. Quartz counter-tops, brand new cabinets, S.S. appliances and fixtures. Newly updated full bath, partially finished LL w/ new full bath & tons of storage will make a perfect Rec Rm/Playroom & laundry area. New heating & cooling, all new windows (2019). Freshly painted, electrical and plumbing has been completely updated. Private fenced yard for entertaining. Quiet location deep in the neighborhood. Walk to Elem & Middle Schools, the Park, shops, Whole Foods,Gym, Somerset, & Birmingham! Award Winning Birmingham Schools. Lease application will go through Home Partners of America with a 45 day possession to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 BROOKLAWN Drive have any available units?
1006 BROOKLAWN Drive has a unit available for $2,090 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1006 BROOKLAWN Drive have?
Some of 1006 BROOKLAWN Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 BROOKLAWN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1006 BROOKLAWN Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 BROOKLAWN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1006 BROOKLAWN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Troy.
Does 1006 BROOKLAWN Drive offer parking?
No, 1006 BROOKLAWN Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1006 BROOKLAWN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 BROOKLAWN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 BROOKLAWN Drive have a pool?
No, 1006 BROOKLAWN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1006 BROOKLAWN Drive have accessible units?
No, 1006 BROOKLAWN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 BROOKLAWN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1006 BROOKLAWN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1006 BROOKLAWN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1006 BROOKLAWN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
