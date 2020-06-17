All apartments in Sterling Heights
Find more places like Furnished Apartments in Sterling Heights/Troy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sterling Heights, MI
/
Furnished Apartments in Sterling Heights/Troy
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

Furnished Apartments in Sterling Heights/Troy

2131 Ashley Ct · (248) 881-4937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sterling Heights
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2131 Ashley Ct, Sterling Heights, MI 48310

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Furnished 1-bed lower at Laurel Valley · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 613 sqft

Unit Furnished 1-bed Lower at Shoal Creek · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 613 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit Furnished 2-bed/2-bath "Split" · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cable included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
internet access
These suites are furnished with convenience in mind. All you need to do is bring your suitcase. Everything is ready go. No need to "sign-up" for anything. Show up, don't sign up! Every detail is included right down to the can opener and ironing board, from sheets to towels and starter paper products and soaps.

Also see our suites in Troy at Somerset Park and Rochester Hills at Pine Ridge by visiting our website.

Value Suites by MotorCityRelocation.com offers Corporate Suites at premier properties in downtown Detroit in the suburbs. This listing is a sample of what could be available for your move-in date. This community is located just outside Troy, in Sterling Heights. It is in the general area of 16 Mile Road (Big Beaver) and 15 Mile Road (Maple Rd) and Ryan/Dequindre Roads.
Laurel Valley: Lower level one and two beds
Shoal Creek: Lower and upper (with cathedral ceiling and fireplace)

30-day minimum lease.

Available features include private entry, gated entry (Laurel Valley only), fitness center, covered parking, in-unit washer and dryer and more.

HDTV and WiFi included.

We are the turn-key solution, "your bridge to whatever is next" (TM).

To see each unit in detail, check our Rentlinx page!
http://motorcityrelo.rentlinx.com/2131-Ashley-Ct-Sterling-Heights-MI-48310
To place a deposit, head over to our website:
https://www.motorcityrelocation.com/book-a-suite/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2231941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Furnished Apartments in Sterling Heights/Troy have any available units?
Furnished Apartments in Sterling Heights/Troy has 3 units available starting at $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sterling Heights, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sterling Heights Rent Report.
What amenities does Furnished Apartments in Sterling Heights/Troy have?
Some of Furnished Apartments in Sterling Heights/Troy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Furnished Apartments in Sterling Heights/Troy currently offering any rent specials?
Furnished Apartments in Sterling Heights/Troy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Furnished Apartments in Sterling Heights/Troy pet-friendly?
No, Furnished Apartments in Sterling Heights/Troy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sterling Heights.
Does Furnished Apartments in Sterling Heights/Troy offer parking?
Yes, Furnished Apartments in Sterling Heights/Troy does offer parking.
Does Furnished Apartments in Sterling Heights/Troy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Furnished Apartments in Sterling Heights/Troy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Furnished Apartments in Sterling Heights/Troy have a pool?
Yes, Furnished Apartments in Sterling Heights/Troy has a pool.
Does Furnished Apartments in Sterling Heights/Troy have accessible units?
No, Furnished Apartments in Sterling Heights/Troy does not have accessible units.
Does Furnished Apartments in Sterling Heights/Troy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Furnished Apartments in Sterling Heights/Troy has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Furnished Apartments in Sterling Heights/Troy?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Maple Grove Apartments
8602 Beech Drive
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Maple Creek
8600 Beech Dr
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Sterling Landings Apartments
34792 Oceanview Dr
Sterling Heights, MI 48312

Similar Pages

Sterling Heights 1 BedroomsSterling Heights 2 Bedrooms
Sterling Heights Apartments with Washer-DryerSterling Heights Pet Friendly Places
Sterling Heights Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MI
Flint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI
Madison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity