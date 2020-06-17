Furnished Apartments in Sterling Heights/Troy

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher cable included parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool internet access

These suites are furnished with convenience in mind. All you need to do is bring your suitcase. Everything is ready go. No need to "sign-up" for anything. Show up, don't sign up! Every detail is included right down to the can opener and ironing board, from sheets to towels and starter paper products and soaps.



Also see our suites in Troy at Somerset Park and Rochester Hills at Pine Ridge by visiting our website.



Value Suites by MotorCityRelocation.com offers Corporate Suites at premier properties in downtown Detroit in the suburbs. This listing is a sample of what could be available for your move-in date. This community is located just outside Troy, in Sterling Heights. It is in the general area of 16 Mile Road (Big Beaver) and 15 Mile Road (Maple Rd) and Ryan/Dequindre Roads.

Laurel Valley: Lower level one and two beds

Shoal Creek: Lower and upper (with cathedral ceiling and fireplace)



30-day minimum lease.



Available features include private entry, gated entry (Laurel Valley only), fitness center, covered parking, in-unit washer and dryer and more.



HDTV and WiFi included.



We are the turn-key solution, "your bridge to whatever is next" (TM).



To see each unit in detail, check our Rentlinx page!

http://motorcityrelo.rentlinx.com/2131-Ashley-Ct-Sterling-Heights-MI-48310

To place a deposit, head over to our website:

https://www.motorcityrelocation.com/book-a-suite/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2231941)