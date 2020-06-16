All apartments in Sterling Heights
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:26 PM

14373 Kerner Dr

14373 Kerner Drive · (586) 552-3835
Location

14373 Kerner Drive, Sterling Heights, MI 48313

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2302 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Home for lease Security deposit 1.5 months plus background check & application fee $50.00. Pets are allowed with restrictions. Looking forward to going home? Why not this spectacular colonial with all the bells and whistles! The interior of your new home offers you many updates including custom front entry door and foyer, kitchen and bath, granite, wood and ceramic flooring. In addition to, 1st floor laundry, formal dining room, fashioned formal staircase natural fireplace, partially finished basement, double door entry to your master bedroom with full private bath. Exterior includes in-ground sprinkler system, large nicely landscaped; private back yard with cedar/wood decking and large oversize attached garage. Perfectly located in North Sterling Heights and border- lines Macomb. Property is situated in the award winning Utica School District and provides many area amenities such as shopping malls, restaurants, quick access to expressways and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14373 Kerner Dr have any available units?
14373 Kerner Dr has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sterling Heights, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sterling Heights Rent Report.
What amenities does 14373 Kerner Dr have?
Some of 14373 Kerner Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14373 Kerner Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14373 Kerner Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14373 Kerner Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14373 Kerner Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14373 Kerner Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14373 Kerner Dr does offer parking.
Does 14373 Kerner Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14373 Kerner Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14373 Kerner Dr have a pool?
No, 14373 Kerner Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14373 Kerner Dr have accessible units?
No, 14373 Kerner Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14373 Kerner Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14373 Kerner Dr has units with dishwashers.
