14373 Kerner Dr

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Home for lease Security deposit 1.5 months plus background check & application fee $50.00. Pets are allowed with restrictions. Looking forward to going home? Why not this spectacular colonial with all the bells and whistles! The interior of your new home offers you many updates including custom front entry door and foyer, kitchen and bath, granite, wood and ceramic flooring. In addition to, 1st floor laundry, formal dining room, fashioned formal staircase natural fireplace, partially finished basement, double door entry to your master bedroom with full private bath. Exterior includes in-ground sprinkler system, large nicely landscaped; private back yard with cedar/wood decking and large oversize attached garage. Perfectly located in North Sterling Heights and border- lines Macomb. Property is situated in the award winning Utica School District and provides many area amenities such as shopping malls, restaurants, quick access to expressways and more.