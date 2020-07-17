14261 VAUXHALL Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful just painted condo! Move-in condition! 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths. The Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Huge great room, the vaulted ceiling opens up to the kitchen. Bright and sunshine. One-car attached garage. Convenient, excellent location for all highways to all shopping. Required credit report, proof of income, and employment. 1.5 months security deposit. $200 non-refundable cleaning fee. No pets, no smoking. The Master bedroom has access to the balcony. Rent includes association fees and water.