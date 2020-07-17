All apartments in Sterling Heights
Find more places like 14261 VAUXHALL Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sterling Heights, MI
/
14261 VAUXHALL Drive
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:48 PM

14261 VAUXHALL Drive

14261 Vauxhall Drive · (248) 342-0538
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sterling Heights
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14261 Vauxhall Drive, Sterling Heights, MI 48313

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1315 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful just painted condo! Move-in condition! 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths. The Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Huge great room, the vaulted ceiling opens up to the kitchen. Bright and sunshine. One-car attached garage. Convenient, excellent location for all highways to all shopping. Required credit report, proof of income, and employment. 1.5 months security deposit. $200 non-refundable cleaning fee. No pets, no smoking. The Master bedroom has access to the balcony. Rent includes association fees and water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14261 VAUXHALL Drive have any available units?
14261 VAUXHALL Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sterling Heights, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sterling Heights Rent Report.
What amenities does 14261 VAUXHALL Drive have?
Some of 14261 VAUXHALL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14261 VAUXHALL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14261 VAUXHALL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14261 VAUXHALL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14261 VAUXHALL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sterling Heights.
Does 14261 VAUXHALL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14261 VAUXHALL Drive offers parking.
Does 14261 VAUXHALL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14261 VAUXHALL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14261 VAUXHALL Drive have a pool?
No, 14261 VAUXHALL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14261 VAUXHALL Drive have accessible units?
No, 14261 VAUXHALL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14261 VAUXHALL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14261 VAUXHALL Drive has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 14261 VAUXHALL Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Maple Creek
8600 Beech Dr
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Maple Grove Apartments
8602 Beech Drive
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Sterling Landings Apartments
34792 Oceanview Dr
Sterling Heights, MI 48312

Similar Pages

Sterling Heights 1 BedroomsSterling Heights 2 Bedrooms
Sterling Heights Dog Friendly ApartmentsSterling Heights Pet Friendly Places
Sterling Heights Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MI
Flint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MI
Pontiac, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MIMonroe, MIBerkley, MIBrighton, MIHarper Woods, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity