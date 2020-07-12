All apartments in Southfield
Find more places like
Chatsford Manor Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

Chatsford Manor Apartments

28851 Lahser Rd #106 · (248) 479-3742
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28851 Lahser Rd #106, Southfield, MI 48034

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1102R · Avail. Aug 7

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

Unit 3207R · Avail. Sep 7

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

Unit 2203R · Avail. Sep 7

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chatsford Manor Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
courtyard
Chatsford Manor invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Chatsford Manor provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Southfield. Our spacious one bedroom homes provide the quality and comfort you deserve for a premier lifestyle.Conveniently located in Southfield, Chatsford Manor Apartments delivers an ideal location for enjoying all of the local amenities. You will love the conveniences provided in our community. Your new home will have the perfect combination of quiet comforts and the lifestyle of Oakland County. The Southfield area boasts great shopping, recreation, entertainment, educational, medical, cultural and worship options within minutes of your new home. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores and multiple banking options highlight some of the services available within a few miles of Chatsford Manor Apartments.Call or visit our professional team at Chatsford Manor

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee:
limit: 200
rent: $20
restrictions: No aggressive pets
Parking Details: 1 space assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Chatsford Manor Apartments have any available units?
Chatsford Manor Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,040 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Southfield, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Southfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Chatsford Manor Apartments have?
Some of Chatsford Manor Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chatsford Manor Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Chatsford Manor Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chatsford Manor Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Chatsford Manor Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Chatsford Manor Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Chatsford Manor Apartments offers parking.
Does Chatsford Manor Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Chatsford Manor Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Chatsford Manor Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Chatsford Manor Apartments has a pool.
Does Chatsford Manor Apartments have accessible units?
No, Chatsford Manor Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Chatsford Manor Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chatsford Manor Apartments has units with dishwashers.

