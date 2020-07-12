Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access package receiving pet friendly on-site laundry 24hr maintenance courtyard

Chatsford Manor invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Chatsford Manor provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Southfield. Our spacious one bedroom homes provide the quality and comfort you deserve for a premier lifestyle.Conveniently located in Southfield, Chatsford Manor Apartments delivers an ideal location for enjoying all of the local amenities. You will love the conveniences provided in our community. Your new home will have the perfect combination of quiet comforts and the lifestyle of Oakland County. The Southfield area boasts great shopping, recreation, entertainment, educational, medical, cultural and worship options within minutes of your new home. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores and multiple banking options highlight some of the services available within a few miles of Chatsford Manor Apartments.Call or visit our professional team at Chatsford Manor