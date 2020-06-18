26700 Central Park Boulev

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry

Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Southfield Michigan.



Newly renovated studio suites and 2 bedroom loft penthouse suites - your home away from home.



Located in the heart of Southfield City Centre, 5 minutes from Lawrence Tech University, 15 minutes from downtown Detroit and 25 minutes from Detroit Metro Airport.



Abundance or shopping and dining in the immediate area to satisfy all of your needs.



All of our suites have fully equipped kitchens with a spacious living area. Enjoy a complimentary hot continental breakfast daily, laundry facility on property, exercise room and Managers Reception Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evening.



Call the hotel directly for short term stays.



We look forward to your stay.