Last updated January 23 2020 at 9:42 AM

26700 Central Park Boulev

26700 Central Park Boulevard · (201) 845-7300
Location

26700 Central Park Boulevard, Southfield, MI 48076

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Southfield Michigan.

Newly renovated studio suites and 2 bedroom loft penthouse suites - your home away from home.

Located in the heart of Southfield City Centre, 5 minutes from Lawrence Tech University, 15 minutes from downtown Detroit and 25 minutes from Detroit Metro Airport.

Abundance or shopping and dining in the immediate area to satisfy all of your needs.

All of our suites have fully equipped kitchens with a spacious living area. Enjoy a complimentary hot continental breakfast daily, laundry facility on property, exercise room and Managers Reception Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evening.

Call the hotel directly for short term stays.

We look forward to your stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

