All apartments in Southfield
Find more places like 17252 Sunnybrook.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southfield, MI
/
17252 Sunnybrook
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:04 AM

17252 Sunnybrook

17252 Sunnybrook Drive · (586) 255-6555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Southfield
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

17252 Sunnybrook Drive, Southfield, MI 48076

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1196 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom ranch is located on a dead end street & offers a secluded, private yard w/patio & shed. Absolutely MOVE IN Condition. Beautifullyrefinished hardwood floors, updated ceramic bath, white kitchen w/Euro cabinets. Separated laundry area with storage, 1 car attached garage. House is ready forimmediate occupancy. Stove, refrigerator, washer & dryer are included. Tenant is responsible for grass, snow shoveling, yard maint, all utilities including water. Must provide proof of employment & paid renters Ins . at key closing. NO SMOKING in house Close t freeways for going downtown or north for work.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17252 Sunnybrook have any available units?
17252 Sunnybrook has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Southfield, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Southfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 17252 Sunnybrook have?
Some of 17252 Sunnybrook's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17252 Sunnybrook currently offering any rent specials?
17252 Sunnybrook isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17252 Sunnybrook pet-friendly?
No, 17252 Sunnybrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southfield.
Does 17252 Sunnybrook offer parking?
Yes, 17252 Sunnybrook does offer parking.
Does 17252 Sunnybrook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17252 Sunnybrook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17252 Sunnybrook have a pool?
No, 17252 Sunnybrook does not have a pool.
Does 17252 Sunnybrook have accessible units?
No, 17252 Sunnybrook does not have accessible units.
Does 17252 Sunnybrook have units with dishwashers?
No, 17252 Sunnybrook does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 17252 Sunnybrook?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monticello Apartments
22700 Civic Center Dr
Southfield, MI 48033
Park Lane Apartments
23344 Park Place Dr
Southfield, MI 48033
Regal Towers
27500 Franklin Rd
Southfield, MI 48034
Highland Towers - Senior Living 55+
25225 Greenfield Road
Southfield, MI 48075
Keswick Manor Apartments
16099 W 11 Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48076
Chatsford Manor Apartments
28851 Lahser Rd #106
Southfield, MI 48034
Riverstone Apartments
25740 Shiawassee Rd
Southfield, MI 48033
Weatherstone Townhomes
29900 Franklin Rd
Southfield, MI 48034

Similar Pages

Southfield 1 BedroomsSouthfield 2 Bedrooms
Southfield Apartments with ParkingSouthfield Pet Friendly Places
Southfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MI
Troy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MI
Pontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Lawrence Technological UniversityMott Community College
Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity