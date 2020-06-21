17252 Sunnybrook

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

This 3 bedroom ranch is located on a dead end street & offers a secluded, private yard w/patio & shed. Absolutely MOVE IN Condition. Beautifullyrefinished hardwood floors, updated ceramic bath, white kitchen w/Euro cabinets. Separated laundry area with storage, 1 car attached garage. House is ready forimmediate occupancy. Stove, refrigerator, washer & dryer are included. Tenant is responsible for grass, snow shoveling, yard maint, all utilities including water. Must provide proof of employment & paid renters Ins . at key closing. NO SMOKING in house Close t freeways for going downtown or north for work.