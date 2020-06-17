All apartments in Southfield
15621 Stone Crossing

15621 Stone Crossing Drive · (313) 645-2526
Location

15621 Stone Crossing Drive, Southfield, MI 48075
Southfield Downtown

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This newly painted condo is available for immediate occupancy. It is located in a quiet community near public transportation. It is in the Oak Park School District and also nearby charter schools. This two bedroom condo is well cared for and decorates very nicely. The loft, is a bonus, and can be used as a very private third bedroom or an office The family room located at the front of the condo and separated from the two bedrooms, allows for entertaining without disturbing those who might be resting. This exceptional condo includes all appliances and an attached garage with direct entrance to the condo. This area is accessible to I-10, I-39 and I-696.
This is a must see Condo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15621 Stone Crossing have any available units?
15621 Stone Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Southfield, MI.
How much is rent in Southfield, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Southfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 15621 Stone Crossing have?
Some of 15621 Stone Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15621 Stone Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
15621 Stone Crossing isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15621 Stone Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 15621 Stone Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southfield.
Does 15621 Stone Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 15621 Stone Crossing does offer parking.
Does 15621 Stone Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15621 Stone Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15621 Stone Crossing have a pool?
No, 15621 Stone Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 15621 Stone Crossing have accessible units?
No, 15621 Stone Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 15621 Stone Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15621 Stone Crossing has units with dishwashers.
