15621 Stone Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage range refrigerator

This newly painted condo is available for immediate occupancy. It is located in a quiet community near public transportation. It is in the Oak Park School District and also nearby charter schools. This two bedroom condo is well cared for and decorates very nicely. The loft, is a bonus, and can be used as a very private third bedroom or an office The family room located at the front of the condo and separated from the two bedrooms, allows for entertaining without disturbing those who might be resting. This exceptional condo includes all appliances and an attached garage with direct entrance to the condo. This area is accessible to I-10, I-39 and I-696.

This is a must see Condo.