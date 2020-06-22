All apartments in Romulus
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:02 AM

30270 SPAIN Court

30270 Spain Court · (734) 981-5333
Location

30270 Spain Court, Romulus, MI 48174

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1032 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NOTE: INQUIRE ONLY IF;
(1)Credit Score 620+, need detailed credit report (2)Provide Last 6 Months Rent Paid On time Proof (3)Proof of Income including current employer name (4) Last two Bank Statements (5)NO evictions, NO judgments (6)Copy of driver license (7)NO Pets, NO Smoking (8)No Section 8.
Property Details are; Remodeled in 2017, new wooded floor 2020, this is three bedrooms ranch, detached two car garage, awesome location minutes from Metro Airport. Very spacious. Closed to freeways and shopping. Fridge and Stove included. Minimum lease term will be two years

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30270 SPAIN Court have any available units?
30270 SPAIN Court has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30270 SPAIN Court have?
Some of 30270 SPAIN Court's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30270 SPAIN Court currently offering any rent specials?
30270 SPAIN Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30270 SPAIN Court pet-friendly?
No, 30270 SPAIN Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Romulus.
Does 30270 SPAIN Court offer parking?
Yes, 30270 SPAIN Court does offer parking.
Does 30270 SPAIN Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30270 SPAIN Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30270 SPAIN Court have a pool?
No, 30270 SPAIN Court does not have a pool.
Does 30270 SPAIN Court have accessible units?
No, 30270 SPAIN Court does not have accessible units.
Does 30270 SPAIN Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 30270 SPAIN Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30270 SPAIN Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 30270 SPAIN Court does not have units with air conditioning.
