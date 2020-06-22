30270 SPAIN Court

Amenities

garage recently renovated range refrigerator

NOTE: INQUIRE ONLY IF;

(1)Credit Score 620+, need detailed credit report (2)Provide Last 6 Months Rent Paid On time Proof (3)Proof of Income including current employer name (4) Last two Bank Statements (5)NO evictions, NO judgments (6)Copy of driver license (7)NO Pets, NO Smoking (8)No Section 8.

Property Details are; Remodeled in 2017, new wooded floor 2020, this is three bedrooms ranch, detached two car garage, awesome location minutes from Metro Airport. Very spacious. Closed to freeways and shopping. Fridge and Stove included. Minimum lease term will be two years