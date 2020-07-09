All apartments in Oakland County
Oakland County, MI
7276 SIMSBURY Drive
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

7276 SIMSBURY Drive

7276 Simsbury Drive · (248) 318-6005
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7276 Simsbury Drive, Oakland County, MI 48322

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
EXCEPTIONAL! Beautifully furnished Simsbury condo. Wonderful maintenance-free living in a fabulous gated community. Enter into your own private courtyard, open the doors into a fabulous two story foyer overlooking floor to ceiling windows in enormous great room with natural fireplace and your own art museum to enjoy! Wood floors and porcelain tile with a Nuheat flooring system throughout the entry level. Formal dining room and chef's kitchen with stainless appliances, double oven and center island with ample cabinet and counter space and large eat-in area. Entry level owners suite is absolutely exquisite and bath includes vanity, shower and jetted tub. Enormous library with amazing light. Upstairs includes two sizeable bedrooms and large full bath.
Laundry/mud room off the attached two car garage. Doorwall leads to back patio and yard. Huge unfinished basement for storage. Private, secure community with pool and club house. Simply amazing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7276 SIMSBURY Drive have any available units?
7276 SIMSBURY Drive has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7276 SIMSBURY Drive have?
Some of 7276 SIMSBURY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7276 SIMSBURY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7276 SIMSBURY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7276 SIMSBURY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7276 SIMSBURY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland County.
Does 7276 SIMSBURY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7276 SIMSBURY Drive offers parking.
Does 7276 SIMSBURY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7276 SIMSBURY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7276 SIMSBURY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7276 SIMSBURY Drive has a pool.
Does 7276 SIMSBURY Drive have accessible units?
No, 7276 SIMSBURY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7276 SIMSBURY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7276 SIMSBURY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7276 SIMSBURY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7276 SIMSBURY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
