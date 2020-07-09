7276 SIMSBURY Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage

EXCEPTIONAL! Beautifully furnished Simsbury condo. Wonderful maintenance-free living in a fabulous gated community. Enter into your own private courtyard, open the doors into a fabulous two story foyer overlooking floor to ceiling windows in enormous great room with natural fireplace and your own art museum to enjoy! Wood floors and porcelain tile with a Nuheat flooring system throughout the entry level. Formal dining room and chef's kitchen with stainless appliances, double oven and center island with ample cabinet and counter space and large eat-in area. Entry level owners suite is absolutely exquisite and bath includes vanity, shower and jetted tub. Enormous library with amazing light. Upstairs includes two sizeable bedrooms and large full bath.

Laundry/mud room off the attached two car garage. Doorwall leads to back patio and yard. Huge unfinished basement for storage. Private, secure community with pool and club house. Simply amazing!