Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court 24hr maintenance e-payments key fob access online portal smoke-free community

At Brookwood Farms Apartments, located in South Lyon, MI, we offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments. Each of our apartments include fully equipped kitchens, washer and dryer hookups, walk-in closets, balcony/patios, private entrances, and more. Our pet-friendly community also offers many unique amenities for our residents' enjoyment. Spend your days relaxing by our indoor or outdoor pool, working out at our fitness center, or playing on our tennis and basketball court. We also have a library and business center in our clubhouse as well as covered parking, a park for the kids, and more. Our location is ideal. We are a short half mile walk from Downtown South Lyon where our residents can enjoy many restaurant and entertainment options. We are also closeby I-96, Kensington Park, and Island Lake State Recreation Area.



Resident satisfaction is our top priority at Brookwood Farms Apartments. Our friendly staff is always available to help you with anything you might need. We a