Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Brookwood Farms

200 Brookwood Dr · (267) 318-4480
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 Brookwood Dr, South Lyon, MI 48178

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brookwood Farms.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
24hr maintenance
e-payments
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
At Brookwood Farms Apartments, located in South Lyon, MI, we offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments. Each of our apartments include fully equipped kitchens, washer and dryer hookups, walk-in closets, balcony/patios, private entrances, and more. Our pet-friendly community also offers many unique amenities for our residents' enjoyment. Spend your days relaxing by our indoor or outdoor pool, working out at our fitness center, or playing on our tennis and basketball court. We also have a library and business center in our clubhouse as well as covered parking, a park for the kids, and more. Our location is ideal. We are a short half mile walk from Downtown South Lyon where our residents can enjoy many restaurant and entertainment options. We are also closeby I-96, Kensington Park, and Island Lake State Recreation Area.

Resident satisfaction is our top priority at Brookwood Farms Apartments. Our friendly staff is always available to help you with anything you might need. We a

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $40.00 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $30
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brookwood Farms have any available units?
Brookwood Farms doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Lyon, MI.
What amenities does Brookwood Farms have?
Some of Brookwood Farms's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brookwood Farms currently offering any rent specials?
Brookwood Farms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brookwood Farms pet-friendly?
Yes, Brookwood Farms is pet friendly.
Does Brookwood Farms offer parking?
Yes, Brookwood Farms offers parking.
Does Brookwood Farms have units with washers and dryers?
No, Brookwood Farms does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Brookwood Farms have a pool?
Yes, Brookwood Farms has a pool.
Does Brookwood Farms have accessible units?
No, Brookwood Farms does not have accessible units.
Does Brookwood Farms have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brookwood Farms has units with dishwashers.
Does Brookwood Farms have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Brookwood Farms has units with air conditioning.
