3425 W LONG LAKE Road

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

MAGNIFICENT ESTATE CUSTOM BUILT IN 2007 ON A 1.74 ACRE LOT IN THE BLOOMFIELD HILLS SCHOOL DISTRICT. THIS STUNNING HOME FEATURES OVER 8,000 SQFT OF LUXURIOUS LIVING SPACE INCLUDING 4 BEDROOMS & 4.2 BATHS. A FINELY APPOINTED MARBLE FOYER & GRAND TWO STORY GREAT ROOM W/FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS. CUSTOM WROUGHT IRON STAIRCASE WITH BRIDGE OVERLOOKING THE GREAT ROOM. A LG CHEF'S KITCHEN W/MAHOGANY CABINETS, 2 ISLANDS, GRANITE COUNTERS, HIGH END APPL. & BREAKFAST NOOK. CUSTOM MOLDINGS & MILLWORK T/O THE HOME. THE UPPER LEVEL FEATURES A LG MASTER SUITE W/SITTING AREA & TWO WAY FIREPLACE, TWO ENORMOUS WALK IN CLOSETS & EURO STYLE MARBLE BATH W/JACUZZI, & KOHLER FIXTURES. 3 ADD'L UPPER LEVEL SUITES & HUGE BONUS RM. STEAM RM. 4 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. ONE YEAR MINIMUM LEASE. MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 700, EMPLOYMENT VERIFICATION AND COPY OF DRIVERS LICENSE. 1.5 MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT, 1ST MONTHS RENT AND $500.00 NON- REFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE DUE AT THE TIME OF SIGNING LEASE. I.D.R.B.N.G. B.A.T.V.A.I.