Five Points Apartments

Lease Length: 6-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $150 Reservation Deposit, $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $100 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: 50 lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, carports, detached garage $150-$250/month.
Storage Details: Storage units $30/month, bike storage $15/month