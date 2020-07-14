All apartments in Auburn Hills
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 PM

Five Points Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
3300 Five Points Drive · (248) 617-6636
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3300 Five Points Drive, Auburn Hills, MI 48326

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3100-210 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,376

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3230-109 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,477

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Unit 3230-210 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1137 sqft

Unit 3130-203 · Avail. Sep 4

$3,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1137 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Five Points Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
carport
coffee bar
internet access
internet cafe
Built around you, Five Points offers more than spacious, luxurious apartment residences – it’s a way of life. With the bustling downtown districts of Auburn Hills, Rochester and Troy nearby, Five Points is at the center of high-end dining and retail. Culture, music and theatre also await at Meadow Brook Theatre and Music Festival, DTE Energy Theatre and more – only minutes away. Centrally located near many of the area’s largest employers – and within steps of Oakland University – Five Points delivers access to a connected lifestyle.Five Points Apartment Community: where you’re at the center. With extraordinary features and unparalleled amenities set in the hub of Oakland County, Five Points connects you to comfort and convenience every day.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $150 Reservation Deposit, $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $100 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: 50 lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, carports, detached garage $150-$250/month.
Storage Details: Storage units $30/month, bike storage $15/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Five Points Apartments have any available units?
Five Points Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,376 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Auburn Hills, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does Five Points Apartments have?
Some of Five Points Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Five Points Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Five Points Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Five Points Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Five Points Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Five Points Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Five Points Apartments offers parking.
Does Five Points Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Five Points Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Five Points Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Five Points Apartments has a pool.
Does Five Points Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Five Points Apartments has accessible units.
Does Five Points Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Five Points Apartments has units with dishwashers.
