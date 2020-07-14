Five Points Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub extra storage granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage carport coffee bar internet access internet cafe

Built around you, Five Points offers more than spacious, luxurious apartment residences – it’s a way of life. With the bustling downtown districts of Auburn Hills, Rochester and Troy nearby, Five Points is at the center of high-end dining and retail. Culture, music and theatre also await at Meadow Brook Theatre and Music Festival, DTE Energy Theatre and more – only minutes away. Centrally located near many of the area’s largest employers – and within steps of Oakland University – Five Points delivers access to a connected lifestyle.Five Points Apartment Community: where you’re at the center. With extraordinary features and unparalleled amenities set in the hub of Oakland County, Five Points connects you to comfort and convenience every day.