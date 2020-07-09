All apartments in Oakland County
Last updated May 6 2020 at 1:08 AM

2936 E Highland Road

2936 E Highland Rd · (248) 568-5958
Location

2936 E Highland Rd, Oakland County, MI 48356

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2936 · Avail. now

$1,750

Studio · 1 Bath · 18769 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great visibility, high traffic counts, & frontage are just a few benefits of this great location on M-59 (Highland Road). A marquee sign provides flashing colors LED message for tenants. Occupied Center with long standing tenants and customers. Traffic Counts : Highland Road (M59) = 37,564 Duck Lake Road = 9,669 SURROUNDING BUSINESSES Chase Bank, Walgreens, Burger King, Huron Valley Bank, Ace Hardware, Right Aid and many other retail users. Tenant to Verify all information Contact Listing agent office to arrange access and preview
REALTOR® Remarks: Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Agent and Tenant to verify all information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2936 E Highland Road have any available units?
2936 E Highland Road has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2936 E Highland Road currently offering any rent specials?
2936 E Highland Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2936 E Highland Road pet-friendly?
No, 2936 E Highland Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland County.
Does 2936 E Highland Road offer parking?
No, 2936 E Highland Road does not offer parking.
Does 2936 E Highland Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2936 E Highland Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2936 E Highland Road have a pool?
No, 2936 E Highland Road does not have a pool.
Does 2936 E Highland Road have accessible units?
No, 2936 E Highland Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2936 E Highland Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2936 E Highland Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2936 E Highland Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2936 E Highland Road does not have units with air conditioning.
