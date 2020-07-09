Redwood Commerce Township

Lease Length: 6-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $1,000
Move-in Fees: $500 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300 per apartment
limit: 3
rent: $30 per apartment/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Attached garages, driveway parking, open lot. Covered lot. Garage lot.