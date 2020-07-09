All apartments in Wolverine Lake
Redwood Commerce Township

2649 Grove Circle · (732) 592-1150
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Get $500 off at move-in!*
Location

2649 Grove Circle, Wolverine Lake, MI 48382

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Forestwood-1

$1,582

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Commerce Township.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
dog park
Redwood® Commerce Township is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful green spaces with all the amenities of the surrounding community just a stone’s throw away. But more than that, you can feel at home in an apartment and neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $1,000
Move-in Fees: $500 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300 per apartment
limit: 3
rent: $30 per apartment/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Attached garages, driveway parking, open lot. Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Commerce Township have any available units?
Redwood Commerce Township offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,582. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Redwood Commerce Township have?
Some of Redwood Commerce Township's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Commerce Township currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Commerce Township is offering the following rent specials: Get $500 off at move-in!*
Is Redwood Commerce Township pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Commerce Township is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Commerce Township offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Commerce Township offers parking.
Does Redwood Commerce Township have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Redwood Commerce Township offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Commerce Township have a pool?
No, Redwood Commerce Township does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Commerce Township have accessible units?
Yes, Redwood Commerce Township has accessible units.
Does Redwood Commerce Township have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Commerce Township has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Commerce Township have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Redwood Commerce Township has units with air conditioning.
