All apartments in Oakland County
Find more places like 1360 TRAILWOOD Path.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland County, MI
/
1360 TRAILWOOD Path
Last updated May 19 2020 at 12:04 AM

1360 TRAILWOOD Path

1360 Trailwood Path · (248) 288-3500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1360 Trailwood Path, Oakland County, MI 48301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1786 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Exceptionally large condo in desirable Foxcroft offering nearly 1800 sq ft of living space! Enjoy life without the hassle of yard work or shoveling snow. Completely updated condo with stained wood floors throughout the living room, dining room and bedrooms. Master suite with updated bathroom and large closets. Two additional bedrooms share another updated full bath. Gorgeous marble floors flow through the kitchen, entry and half bath on first level. Kitchen boasts great storage and stainless steel appliances with beautiful glass tile backsplash. This condo also features a sunroom/family room with a fireplace leading to a deck for enjoying summer evenings. Partially finished basement adds to your living space plus your own private laundry room. This condo has private entry, a clubhouse and a pool! Included in rent: association fee, grounds maintenance, snow removal, garbage pickup and 2 carports. Required to apply: proof of income, credit report AND score, landlord reference.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1360 TRAILWOOD Path have any available units?
1360 TRAILWOOD Path has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1360 TRAILWOOD Path have?
Some of 1360 TRAILWOOD Path's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1360 TRAILWOOD Path currently offering any rent specials?
1360 TRAILWOOD Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1360 TRAILWOOD Path pet-friendly?
No, 1360 TRAILWOOD Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland County.
Does 1360 TRAILWOOD Path offer parking?
Yes, 1360 TRAILWOOD Path offers parking.
Does 1360 TRAILWOOD Path have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1360 TRAILWOOD Path offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1360 TRAILWOOD Path have a pool?
Yes, 1360 TRAILWOOD Path has a pool.
Does 1360 TRAILWOOD Path have accessible units?
No, 1360 TRAILWOOD Path does not have accessible units.
Does 1360 TRAILWOOD Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1360 TRAILWOOD Path has units with dishwashers.
Does 1360 TRAILWOOD Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 1360 TRAILWOOD Path does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1360 TRAILWOOD Path?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Redwood Commerce Township
2649 Grove Circle
Wolverine Lake, MI 48382
Encore Manchester
42359 Hathaway Ln
Novi, MI 48377
Three Oaks Apartments
4154 Three Oaks Boulevard
Troy, MI 48098
Saddle Creek Apartments
43398 Citation
Novi, MI 48375
Metropolitan 13
4000 West 13 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Highland Towers - Senior Living 55+
25225 Greenfield Road
Southfield, MI 48075
Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments
201 North Lafayette Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48067
Weatherstone Townhomes
29900 Franklin Rd
Southfield, MI 48034

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MISaginaw, MI
Novi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIFenton, MILake Orion, MIBerkley, MIPontiac, MIRochester, MIClawson, MI
Oak Park, MIBloomfield Hills, MIHazel Park, MIFerndale, MIBirmingham, MIAuburn Hills, MIWolverine Lake, MIFarmington, MIWalled Lake, MIMilford, MISouth Lyon, MILivonia, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity