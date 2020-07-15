1360 TRAILWOOD Path

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool

Exceptionally large condo in desirable Foxcroft offering nearly 1800 sq ft of living space! Enjoy life without the hassle of yard work or shoveling snow. Completely updated condo with stained wood floors throughout the living room, dining room and bedrooms. Master suite with updated bathroom and large closets. Two additional bedrooms share another updated full bath. Gorgeous marble floors flow through the kitchen, entry and half bath on first level. Kitchen boasts great storage and stainless steel appliances with beautiful glass tile backsplash. This condo also features a sunroom/family room with a fireplace leading to a deck for enjoying summer evenings. Partially finished basement adds to your living space plus your own private laundry room. This condo has private entry, a clubhouse and a pool! Included in rent: association fee, grounds maintenance, snow removal, garbage pickup and 2 carports. Required to apply: proof of income, credit report AND score, landlord reference.