18709 Purlingbrook St

Don't miss this beautifully remodeled brick ranch in north livonia. Featuring hardwood floors throughout the living room and bedrooms, 1 1/2 completely updated baths including vanities, flooring and tub surround. Open floor plan with a large family room and a natural fireplace. A large eat in kitchen with new cabinets, granite counters and brand new stainless steel appliances. This home also has a 2 car attached garage, lovely finished basement for even more living space not to mention all fixtures in this home are brand new including 6 panel doors throughout. All you have to do is move in! Property owner is licensed real estate broker in the state of michigan. This property is located near public transportation, schools, parks, dining and major shopping destinations!

No Smoking, No Pets! Management Company uses its own application and lease documents.

Call Sarah Myszkier at Mutual Property Management for more details or to schedule a private showing at 248-474-6464 or email at info@themutualteam.com



