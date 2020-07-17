All apartments in Livonia
Find more places like 18709 Purlingbrook St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Livonia, MI
/
18709 Purlingbrook St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

18709 Purlingbrook St

18709 Purlingbrook Street · (248) 474-6464
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Livonia
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

18709 Purlingbrook Street, Livonia, MI 48152

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1750 · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1307 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss this beautifully remodeled brick ranch in north livonia. Featuring hardwood floors throughout the living room and bedrooms, 1 1/2 completely updated baths including vanities, flooring and tub surround. Open floor plan with a large family room and a natural fireplace. A large eat in kitchen with new cabinets, granite counters and brand new stainless steel appliances. This home also has a 2 car attached garage, lovely finished basement for even more living space not to mention all fixtures in this home are brand new including 6 panel doors throughout. All you have to do is move in! Property owner is licensed real estate broker in the state of michigan. This property is located near public transportation, schools, parks, dining and major shopping destinations!
No Smoking, No Pets! Management Company uses its own application and lease documents.
Call Sarah Myszkier at Mutual Property Management for more details or to schedule a private showing at 248-474-6464 or email at info@themutualteam.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5963729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18709 Purlingbrook St have any available units?
18709 Purlingbrook St has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Livonia, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Livonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 18709 Purlingbrook St have?
Some of 18709 Purlingbrook St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18709 Purlingbrook St currently offering any rent specials?
18709 Purlingbrook St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18709 Purlingbrook St pet-friendly?
No, 18709 Purlingbrook St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Livonia.
Does 18709 Purlingbrook St offer parking?
Yes, 18709 Purlingbrook St offers parking.
Does 18709 Purlingbrook St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18709 Purlingbrook St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18709 Purlingbrook St have a pool?
No, 18709 Purlingbrook St does not have a pool.
Does 18709 Purlingbrook St have accessible units?
No, 18709 Purlingbrook St does not have accessible units.
Does 18709 Purlingbrook St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18709 Purlingbrook St has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 18709 Purlingbrook St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Livonia 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLivonia 2 Bedroom Apartments
Livonia Apartments with PoolsLivonia Pet Friendly Apartments
Livonia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MI
Novi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIGrosse Pointe Farms, MIAllen Park, MIGrosse Pointe Park, MIMount Clemens, MILincoln Park, MIHazel Park, MI
Riverview, MITaylor, MIDundee, MIEastpointe, MIDearborn Heights, MIFlat Rock, MISt. Clair Shores, MIBurton, MIWalled Lake, MISouth Monroe, MIWayne, MIWyandotte, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Schoolcraft CollegeMadonna University
Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative Studies
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity