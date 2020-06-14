Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

226 Apartments for rent in Livonia, MI with garage

Livonia apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru...

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Clements Circle
1 Unit Available
10020 Seltzer St
10020 Seltzer Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful brick house with 2 car garage and fully finished basement 3 bd / 2 bath Single Ranch style house This house is like new, everything has been replaced, remodeled, repainted, 1200 square feet.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
27732 BENNETT Street
27732 Bennett Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
3 BEDS, 2 FULL BRICK RANCH WITH LIVONIA STEVENSON SCHOOL DISTRICT. FINISHED BASEMENT WITH PLENTY OF STORAGE. TENANT PAY'S ALL UTILITIES: GAS, ELECTRIC & WATER. TENANT MAINTAINS GROUNDS: GRASS, SCRUBS & ANY SNOW OR ICE REMOVAL. TENANT WILL PAY 1ST

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9904 Flamingo Street
9904 Flamingo Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1326 sqft
Lovely ranch with family room addition in heart of Livonia. Living/dining room and hallway to be painted an updated greige color and professionally cleaned before move-in. Refinished hardwood floors, updated light fixtures throughout.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
39205 LYNDON Street
39205 Lyndon Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1162 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO THIS LOVELY NORTHWEST LIVONIA RANCH HOME~3 BEDROOMS~1.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
31307 MINTON Street
31307 Minton Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
972 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch in Livonia. LIVONIA SCHOOLS! Hardwood floors thru-out, basement, fenced yard, and 2 car garage. All appliances and washer/dryer are on site. Smaller pets may be considered for an additional monthly charge. NO SMOKING.
Results within 1 mile of Livonia

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
18657 Seminole
18657 Seminole, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
Cute, 2 Bedroom 1 Bath in Redford available for rent! SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JUNE 13, 2020 @ 1:30PM - 18657 Seminole Redford Township, MI 48240 SHOWING SCHEDULED SATURDAY JUNE 13, 2020. Visit our website DetroitRentalProperty.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
39611 Springwater Dr
39611 Springwater Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1764 sqft
STUNNING NEW YORK STYLE, 2 BEDROOM 2 STORY CONDO AVAILABLE FOR LEASE! CLEAN AND WELL MAINTAINED! SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM COMBO WITH CARPET, NEWER WOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN! CENTRAL A/C, CEILING FANS, AND ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
18658 Indian
18658 Indian Street, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow with refinished hardwood floors downstairs and carpet upstairs. Bathroom is nicely updated. There is a 1.5 car garage, a fenced yard, and a partially finished basement.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
18852 Indian
18852 Indian Street, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
986 sqft
This is a 3 Bedroom 1 bath Bungalow with a large backyard, newer shed, central air. Some Hardwood, some carpeting. No basement or garage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
39621 SPRINGWATER Drive
39621 Springwater Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1536 sqft
A neat contemporary townhouse condo for rent in the prime location of Northville. Minutes to expressways, restaurants, and shopping. Open floor plans with high ceilings and lots of big windows.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
39658 ROCKCREST Lane
39658 Rockcrest Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1608 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! BEAUTIFUL NORTHVILLE CONDO BACKING TO WOODS! GREAT SPACE DESIGN INCLUDES 2 BEDROOM, 2 & 1/2 BATH AND OFFICE/ DEN. GOURMET EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH CHERRY CABINETS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, AND DOOR WALL TO OUTDOOR PATIO.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
36751 KENMORE Drive
36751 Kenmore Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
2737 sqft
GORGEOUS FURNISHED HOME FOR LEASE ON CUL-DE-SAC BACKING TO WOODS. BRAZILIAN CHERRY HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, FOYER, & KITCHEN. NEWER GOURMET KITCHEN W/ MAPLE CABINETS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
11791 COLUMBIA
11791 Columbia, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1120 sqft
Move right in to this Fantastic completely updated 3 bdrm, 2 baths, brick ranch in terrific Redford location.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
39763 ROCKCREST Circle Circle
39763 Rockcrest Cir, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1468 sqft
NOW available. Springwater Park Brick condo. Bright, neutral, open. Outstanding location. Walk to shopping,restaurants & parks. Easy access to commuting corridors( 696, I-275, M-14). Just 30 minutes to Metro airport. Great room with inviting balcony.

1 of 20

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
15885 Lexington
15885 Lexington, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
1100 sq., ft., 3 bed, 2 bath South Redford bungalow (5 Mile/Inkster) with 1 car detached garage and full finished basement. Completely updated with new flooring, paint, soft close cabinets, granite counter top and LED lighting.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
20760 SAINT FRANCIS ST
20760 Saint Francis Street, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
972 sqft
AVAILABLE MARCH 1 *** Attached Garage with Direct Access to the house *** -- New Kitchen - New Windows Throughout- All Appliances provided - dishwasher-stove-microwave-refrigerator-washer-dryer -- New Bath with new Tile-Tub-Fixtures-Vanity and
Results within 5 miles of Livonia
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
12 Units Available
Starkweather Lofts
301 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,800
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1257 sqft
Starkweather Lofts is located at 301 Plymouth Road Plymouth, MI and is managed by Oakland Management Corporation (Beztak), a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Westland
1 Unit Available
The Meadows on Cherry Hill
332 S Hubbard Ct, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$870
745 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Meadows on Cherry Hill. We have spacious one and two bedroom apartments with a private patio or balcony. Our community offers a clubhouse, fitness center, pool with sundeck and an onsite dog park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Canton
2372 Monument Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1294 sqft
Redwood™ Canton is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
6 Units Available
Weatherstone Townhomes
29900 Franklin Rd, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1900 sqft
Weatherstone Luxury Townhomes are elegantly designed for stylish individuals who seek a residence to reflect their lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated May 16 at 12:17pm
18 Units Available
Muirwood Apartments
35055 Muirwood Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,015
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on 130 acres of open, wooded terrain with many nature trails for hiking. Tennis courts, carport, fitness center, sauna and pool. Private patio and balcony and washer/dryer in each unit.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
8300 LOCHDALE Street
8300 Lochdale Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1041 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM BRICK RANCH. HARDWOOD FLOORS & VINYL WINDOWNS. MINIMUM 12 MONTH LEASE, 1.5 MONTH DEPOSIT, NO PETS, VERIFICATOIN OF EMPLOYMENT & CREDIT IS A MUST.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
308 AVIUM Lane
308 Avium Ln, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1394 sqft
3 BED 3 BATH WITH FINISHED BASEMENT RANCH CONDO IN DESIRABLE COMMUNITY OF CANTON AND CLOSE TO FREEWAYS AND SHOPPING CENTER. Open floor plan and soaring ceilings. Spacious Great room and adjoining dining room overlook backyard pond.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brightmoor
1 Unit Available
14536 Chatham St
14536 Chatham Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$825
1150 sqft
Spacious brick bungalow located South of Fenkell and East of Telegraph. This home features a 1 car detached garage, deck, hardwood floors, nice kitchen and a partially finished basement. Section 8 is not accepted. Pets are not allowed.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Livonia, MI

Livonia apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

