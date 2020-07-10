Apartment List
179 Apartments for rent in Livonia, MI with washer-dryer

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
SMB Estates
14082 WOODSIDE
14082 Woodside Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1636 sqft
Awesome Livonia colonial in pristine condition shows like a new home! Beautifully updated kitchen with granite counters, remodeled bathrooms, newer carpet upstairs and in family room, and super clean.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
9119 Beatrice Street
9119 Beatrice Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1001 sqft
Renovated home features refinished hardwood floors, newer windows, new maple cabinets and flooring in kitchen, furnace and doors. Full basement partially finished perfect for game room or man's cave. Immediate occupancy.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
27732 BENNETT Street
27732 Bennett Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
3 BEDS, 2 FULL BRICK RANCH WITH LIVONIA STEVENSON SCHOOL DISTRICT. FINISHED BASEMENT WITH PLENTY OF STORAGE. TENANT PAY'S ALL UTILITIES: GAS, ELECTRIC & WATER. TENANT MAINTAINS GROUNDS: GRASS, SCRUBS & ANY SNOW OR ICE REMOVAL. TENANT WILL PAY 1ST

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
39205 LYNDON Street
39205 Lyndon Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1162 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO THIS LOVELY NORTHWEST LIVONIA RANCH HOME~3 BEDROOMS~1.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
SMB Estates
14931 FARMINGTON Road
14931 Farmington Road, Livonia, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,280
750 sqft
Brand New! 55+ Community! Features Your Choice of #8 Unique Floor Plans! Furnishings come with All Stainless Steel appliances, Space Saver Stacked Washer & Dryer! Your choice of Suites Range from 688 sf to 785 sf.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
37350 VARGO Street
37350 Vargo Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1594 sqft
This wonderfully updated and maintained ranch style home is awaiting it's new tenants! The home boasts a spacious gourmet kitchen with stainless built-in appliances, hardwood flooring and granite counters.
Results within 1 mile of Livonia
Verified

13 Units Available
13 Units Available
Crossings at Canton
8375 Honeytree Blvd, Canton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
937 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pool, game room and well-equipped gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring mixed with carpet and tile for accents. Partial brick walls add an extra touch of classic design. Just off I-275.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
21795 Waldron St
21795 Waldron Street, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
576 sqft
576 sq. ft. 2 bed, 1 bath Farmington Hills ranch with 2.5 car detached garage. New paint and flooring. Bathroom has new tile. Kitchen has newer cabinets, floor and countertop. Refrigerator, stove, washer/dryer and one window AC.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
39854 ROCKCREST Circle
39854 Rockcrest Cir, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1324 sqft
POPULAR SPRINGWATER CONDO FOR LEASE. HOME FEATURES 2 BEDROOMS AND 2.1 BATHS. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. LARGE WINDOWS ADD PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT. DOOR WALL TO BALCONY. KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
22272 CAPE COD Way
22272 Cape Cod Way, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1108 sqft
GREAT 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATHROOMS END UNIT 2 STORY CONDOMINIUM JUST REFINISHED WITH PAINTING AND CLEANING IS READY TO OCCUPY. NEWER APPLIANCES INCLUDING refrigerator, dish washer, WASHER AND DRYER. NO PETS AND NON SMOKERS PLEASE.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Westland
7870 AUGUST Avenue
7870 August Street, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1049 sqft
Livonia schools, New Kitchen with Premium Cabinets, Appliances included, under counter lights and recessed lighting. Updated Bath with Jetted Tub. Basement has finished rec room with lav.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
39621 SPRINGWATER Drive
39621 Springwater Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1536 sqft
A neat contemporary townhouse condo for rent in the prime location of Northville. Minutes to expressways, restaurants, and shopping. Open floor plans with high ceilings and lots of big windows.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
39658 ROCKCREST Lane
39658 Rockcrest Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1608 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! BEAUTIFUL NORTHVILLE CONDO BACKING TO WOODS! GREAT SPACE DESIGN INCLUDES 2 BEDROOM, 2 & 1/2 BATH AND OFFICE/ DEN. GOURMET EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH CHERRY CABINETS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, AND DOOR WALL TO OUTDOOR PATIO.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
36751 KENMORE Drive
36751 Kenmore Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
2737 sqft
GORGEOUS FURNISHED HOME FOR LEASE ON CUL-DE-SAC BACKING TO WOODS. BRAZILIAN CHERRY HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, FOYER, & KITCHEN. NEWER GOURMET KITCHEN W/ MAPLE CABINETS & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
21940 INDIAN CREEK Drive
21940 Indian Creek Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1121 sqft
Don't miss out on this opportunity to lease this beautiful first floor condo. Huge living room open to dining area and updated kitchen with granite counter tops. Bedrooms have large walk-in closets. Master Suite.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Westland
7412 CENTRAL Street
7412 Central St, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$800
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FOR LEASE.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
15885 Lexington
15885 Lexington, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
1100 sq., ft., 3 bed, 2 bath South Redford bungalow (5 Mile/Inkster) with 1 car detached garage and full finished basement. Completely updated with new flooring, paint, soft close cabinets, granite counter top and LED lighting.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
20760 SAINT FRANCIS ST
20760 Saint Francis Street, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
972 sqft
AVAILABLE MARCH 1 *** Attached Garage with Direct Access to the house *** -- New Kitchen - New Windows Throughout- All Appliances provided - dishwasher-stove-microwave-refrigerator-washer-dryer -- New Bath with new Tile-Tub-Fixtures-Vanity and
Results within 5 miles of Livonia
Verified

109 Units Available
$
109 Units Available
Independence Green Apartments
24360 Independence Ct, Farmington, MI
1 Bedroom
$742
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,624
1578 sqft
This community has one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments equipped with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy an on-site pool and sauna. Plenty of dining options along Route 5 and Grand River Avenue.
Verified

16 Units Available
16 Units Available
Saddle Creek Apartments
43398 Citation, Novi, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,202
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
940 sqft
Large, upscale community with sand volleyball courts, sparkling pool and lighted tennis courts. Apartments are newly renovated with full size washer/dryers and white kitchen cabinets.
Verified

46 Units Available
46 Units Available
Park Place of Northville
43001 Northville Place Dr, Northville, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,024
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1068 sqft
Residents enjoy an onsite sauna, tennis court, clubhouse, and concierge. Apartments are furnished and feature walk-in closets. Shopping and dining options available along nearby East Main Street.
Verified

102 Units Available
102 Units Available
Retreat at Farmington Hills
27517 Gateway Dr E, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,299
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment homes feature appliances, air conditioning, carpeting, and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer pool, club house, gym, playground, and tennis courts. Excellent location near Merchant Place Shopping Center, Ginopolis' Bar-B-Q Smokehouse, and Hwy 696.
Verified

16 Units Available
$
16 Units Available
Diamond Forest Apartments
23140 Halsted Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,246
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1250 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with modern, spacious floor plans. In-unit washer and dryer and upgraded kitchens with modern appliances. Private patio or balcony with each unit.
Verified

6 Units Available
6 Units Available
Fairmont Park Apartments
22540 Fairmont Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,705
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1225 sqft
Community has 40-acres of manicured grounds, Olympic-size swimming pool and more. Located close to downtown Farmington Hills. Units feature patio or balcony, air conditioning and walk-in closets.

July 2020 Livonia Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Livonia Rent Report. Livonia rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Livonia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Livonia rent trends were flat over the past month

Livonia rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Livonia stand at $938 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,221 for a two-bedroom. Livonia's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Livonia, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Dearborn has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Detroit metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,373.
    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,034, while one-bedrooms go for $795.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Livonia rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Livonia, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Livonia is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Michigan have been on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Lansing and 0.3% in Grand Rapids.
    • Livonia's median two-bedroom rent of $1,221 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Livonia's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Baltimore (-0.7%), Charlotte (-0.4%), and Philadelphia (-0.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Livonia than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,289.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Warren
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.2%
    1.8%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Dearborn
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Westland
    $750
    $970
    0.3%
    0.3%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,290
    0.7%
    -0.1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.1%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -4.4%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    -0.1%
    0
    Novi
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0.8%
    -2.1%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    1%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0
    -0.1%
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,100
    0
    0.1%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    1.2%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.5%
    -0.7%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.3%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,280
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    0.7%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0
    0.6%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.1%
    2.6%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    4%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Belleville
    $920
    $1,170
    2.7%
    4.8%
    Clinton
    $760
    $910
    0.9%
    2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

