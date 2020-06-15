10020 Seltzer St

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful brick house with 2 car garage and fully finished basement
3 bd / 2 bath Single Ranch style house
This house is like new, everything has been replaced, remodeled, repainted, 1200 square feet.
Livonia Schools
Available immediately
- Newer Kitchen with nice cabinets, counter tops
- Completely remodel bathroom
- Newer carpet and ceramic floors
- Newer windows and roof
- Large living room
- Newer furnace/air conditioning
- Fully finished basement, possible 4th bedroom with bathroom
- Oversized newer 2 car garage
Please contact Monica via email to discuss
Security deposit required
10020 Seltzer , Livonia Michigan 48150
(RLNE5645070)