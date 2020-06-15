All apartments in Livonia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

10020 Seltzer St

10020 Seltzer Street · (734) 623-3871
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10020 Seltzer Street, Livonia, MI 48150
Clements Circle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1400 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful brick house with 2 car garage and fully finished basement

3 bd / 2 bath Single Ranch style house

This house is like new, everything has been replaced, remodeled, repainted, 1200 square feet.

Livonia Schools

Available immediately

- Newer Kitchen with nice cabinets, counter tops
- Completely remodel bathroom
- Newer carpet and ceramic floors
- Newer windows and roof
- Large living room
- Newer furnace/air conditioning
- Fully finished basement, possible 4th bedroom with bathroom
- Oversized newer 2 car garage

Please contact Monica via email to discuss
Security deposit required

10020 Seltzer , Livonia Michigan 48150

(RLNE5645070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

