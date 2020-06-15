10020 Seltzer St

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal garage recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available 07/01/20 Beautiful brick house with 2 car garage and fully finished basement



3 bd / 2 bath Single Ranch style house



This house is like new, everything has been replaced, remodeled, repainted, 1200 square feet.



Livonia Schools



Available immediately



- Newer Kitchen with nice cabinets, counter tops

- Completely remodel bathroom

- Newer carpet and ceramic floors

- Newer windows and roof

- Large living room

- Newer furnace/air conditioning

- Fully finished basement, possible 4th bedroom with bathroom

- Oversized newer 2 car garage



Please contact Monica via email to discuss

Security deposit required



10020 Seltzer , Livonia Michigan 48150



(RLNE5645070)