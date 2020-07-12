/
vine
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:05 PM
61 Apartments for rent in Vine, Kalamazoo, MI
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
Lovell Square
475 West Lovell Street, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,125
509 sqft
In downtown Kalamazoo, an apartment home community featuring a dedicated parking lot, a gym, a courtyard garden, and in-unit washers and dryers. On M-131 Business, close to major employer Western Michigan University.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
718 S Park St
718 South Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
- You will love this charming and newly updated 2 bed, 1 bath apartment! There is plenty of private parking and the property is conveniently located near WMU, K College, downtown, and more.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
920 Austin St
920 Austin Street, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1106 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom house in the vine neighborhood. Close to WMU campus, K-College and downtown night life. (RLNE4717308)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
Rose Place Properties
219 Rose Place, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
PET FREE, SMOKE FREE PROPERTY. Go to www.roseplaceproperties.com to see all we offer. Immaculate, quiet, charming, restored vintage victorian! In downtown Kalamazoo. This unique setting & historic property is one of a kind.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
814 Locust Pl
814 Locust Place, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1092 sqft
**FALL LEASING 2020** Great 3-bedroom House located in the heart of the Vine Neighborhood, downtown Kalamazoo. Great location within proximity of WMU, O'duffys pub and downtown entertainment. $35.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
720 South Park Street
720 South Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$810
800 sqft
historic Vine neighborhood home!, Sheltered stairway, Easily maintained wood floors and carpet throughout, Full Bath, some built in BR drawers, Ample storage space, Paved parking, Laundry facilities.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
709 Village St
709 Village Street, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1488 sqft
709 Village St - 709 Village St #1 Available 08/15/20 - FALL LEASING 2020 ROOMY HISTORIC RANCH STYLE HOME. Great 4 bedroom house with 2 full baths, located in the Vine Neighborhood. In close proximity to WMU & K College campuses.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
616 Cedar St
616 West Cedar Street, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2266 sqft
616 Cedar St Available 08/15/20 - FALL LEASING 2020 Victorian house located in the Vine neighborhood! 5 large bedrooms, 3 baths with wood floors throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
515 McCourtie St
515 Mccourtie Street, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
4 bedroom, 2 bath with main floor laundry, updated interior paint & carpet and huge garage CLOSE TO WMU and off street parking. Call or Text Jason for a showing 269-720-7722. Available August 2020. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3329383)
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1121 Oak St
1121 Oak Street, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1700 sqft
Very nice 4 bedroom 2 bath house with many updates. Features free laundry, off-street parking, new kitchen and bathrooms, nice hardwood floors, dishwasher, spacious bedrooms and a great location. Email, or text for more information or a showing.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1407 Oak St
1407 Oak Street, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1240 sqft
**FALL LEASING 2020** Great 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath house located on the south end of the Vine Neighborhood, downtown Kalamazoo. Property features great front porch. On-Street parking only. TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES $300.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
623 Potter St
623 Potter St, Kalamazoo, MI
Studio
$550
This property is walking-distance to downtown Kalamazoo, as well as the shops and coffeehouses of the Vine Neighborhood commercial district. This historic multi-unit house offers the very best in urban living.
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
520 McCourtie St
520 Mccourtie Street, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available 08/01/20 Student Housing for the Fall! Available after August 1, 2020. CALL MARK FOR A SHOWING! Hardwood floors and ceramic tile throughout. 92% high efficiency furnace with central air! Dishwasher, washer and dryer with free soft water.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
719 McCourtie St
719 Mccourtie Street, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
Close to campus. Washer and dryer, dishwasher, garbage disposal. Central air. Off street parking for 4 cars. 3 to 4 bedrooms. (RLNE4937696)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
715 Village St
715 Village Street, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
Great off street parking! Two living rooms and large kitchen with french doors to fenced in patio. Vine neighborhood student living at its very best. (RLNE191355)
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
723 South Westnedge Avenue
723 South Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 2 in this three unit property boasts a large balcony for entertaining your friends or enjoying the summer breeze. The interior is fully furnished and recently renovated.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
825 Oakland Dr
825 Oakland Drive, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
825 Oakland Drive Available 08/17/20 Available Fall 2020(mid August), 3 bedroom house, hardwood floors, covered porch, washer and dryer, newly remodeled, dishwasher, self cleaning oven, over oven microwave, in door ice/water refrigerator, plenty of
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
823 Oakland Dr
823 Oakland Drive, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
825 sqft
823 Available 08/17/20 Available late August 2020, Right across the street from WMU.
Results within 1 mile of Vine
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2007 Winchell Ave
2007 Winchell Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Two-story traditional style brick home on nice double lot features 3 bedrooms, 1.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
214 Douglas Ave
214 Douglas Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
Available 09/01/20 Great, Clean house ideal location across the street from K College and WMU. Driveway parking, large kitchen and gathering room with Fireplace. 6th bedroom potential. (RLNE5518114)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1420 W Michigan Ave
1420 West Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
Seeking students with active and social lifestyles: this W. Michigan Ave home is the perfect place for you.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
163 Portage St
163 Portage Street, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1002 sqft
CURRENTLY OCCUPIED - One bedroom, one bath downtown condo in the InterUrban Condominiums. A large beautiful deck that overlooks downtown, a one car garage with a locked gate entrance. The building is locked and a storage closet is provided.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
715 Garland Circle
715 Garland Circle, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Currently occupied. Available 8-1-20. Nice townhouse condo with 900 square feet, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Hardwood floors. Great closet space in the bedrooms and hall. Private courtyard with mature landscaping and privacy fence.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1426 West Michigan Avenue
1426 West Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$620
444 sqft
Right on campus...cant get any closer! Across the street from track & field, football & rec center Contact us to schedule a showing.