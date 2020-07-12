Apartment List
61 Apartments for rent in Vine, Kalamazoo, MI

1 Unit Available
Lovell Square
475 West Lovell Street, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,125
509 sqft
In downtown Kalamazoo, an apartment home community featuring a dedicated parking lot, a gym, a courtyard garden, and in-unit washers and dryers. On M-131 Business, close to major employer Western Michigan University.

1 Unit Available
718 S Park St
718 South Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
- You will love this charming and newly updated 2 bed, 1 bath apartment! There is plenty of private parking and the property is conveniently located near WMU, K College, downtown, and more.

1 Unit Available
920 Austin St
920 Austin Street, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1106 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom house in the vine neighborhood. Close to WMU campus, K-College and downtown night life. (RLNE4717308)

1 Unit Available
Rose Place Properties
219 Rose Place, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
PET FREE, SMOKE FREE PROPERTY. Go to www.roseplaceproperties.com to see all we offer. Immaculate, quiet, charming, restored vintage victorian! In downtown Kalamazoo. This unique setting & historic property is one of a kind.

1 Unit Available
814 Locust Pl
814 Locust Place, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1092 sqft
**FALL LEASING 2020** Great 3-bedroom House located in the heart of the Vine Neighborhood, downtown Kalamazoo. Great location within proximity of WMU, O'duffys pub and downtown entertainment. $35.

1 Unit Available
720 South Park Street
720 South Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$810
800 sqft
historic Vine neighborhood home!, Sheltered stairway, Easily maintained wood floors and carpet throughout, Full Bath, some built in BR drawers, Ample storage space, Paved parking, Laundry facilities.

1 Unit Available
709 Village St
709 Village Street, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1488 sqft
709 Village St - 709 Village St #1 Available 08/15/20 - FALL LEASING 2020 ROOMY HISTORIC RANCH STYLE HOME. Great 4 bedroom house with 2 full baths, located in the Vine Neighborhood. In close proximity to WMU & K College campuses.

1 Unit Available
616 Cedar St
616 West Cedar Street, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2266 sqft
616 Cedar St Available 08/15/20 - FALL LEASING 2020 Victorian house located in the Vine neighborhood! 5 large bedrooms, 3 baths with wood floors throughout.

1 Unit Available
515 McCourtie St
515 Mccourtie Street, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
4 bedroom, 2 bath with main floor laundry, updated interior paint & carpet and huge garage CLOSE TO WMU and off street parking. Call or Text Jason for a showing 269-720-7722. Available August 2020. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3329383)

1 Unit Available
1121 Oak St
1121 Oak Street, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1700 sqft
Very nice 4 bedroom 2 bath house with many updates. Features free laundry, off-street parking, new kitchen and bathrooms, nice hardwood floors, dishwasher, spacious bedrooms and a great location. Email, or text for more information or a showing.

1 Unit Available
1407 Oak St
1407 Oak Street, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1240 sqft
**FALL LEASING 2020** Great 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath house located on the south end of the Vine Neighborhood, downtown Kalamazoo. Property features great front porch. On-Street parking only. TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES $300.

1 Unit Available
623 Potter St
623 Potter St, Kalamazoo, MI
Studio
$550
This property is walking-distance to downtown Kalamazoo, as well as the shops and coffeehouses of the Vine Neighborhood commercial district. This historic multi-unit house offers the very best in urban living.

1 Unit Available
520 McCourtie St
520 Mccourtie Street, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
Available 08/01/20 Student Housing for the Fall! Available after August 1, 2020. CALL MARK FOR A SHOWING! Hardwood floors and ceramic tile throughout. 92% high efficiency furnace with central air! Dishwasher, washer and dryer with free soft water.

1 Unit Available
719 McCourtie St
719 Mccourtie Street, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
Close to campus. Washer and dryer, dishwasher, garbage disposal. Central air. Off street parking for 4 cars. 3 to 4 bedrooms. (RLNE4937696)

1 Unit Available
715 Village St
715 Village Street, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
Great off street parking! Two living rooms and large kitchen with french doors to fenced in patio. Vine neighborhood student living at its very best. (RLNE191355)

1 Unit Available
723 South Westnedge Avenue
723 South Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 2 in this three unit property boasts a large balcony for entertaining your friends or enjoying the summer breeze. The interior is fully furnished and recently renovated.

1 Unit Available
825 Oakland Dr
825 Oakland Drive, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
825 Oakland Drive Available 08/17/20 Available Fall 2020(mid August), 3 bedroom house, hardwood floors, covered porch, washer and dryer, newly remodeled, dishwasher, self cleaning oven, over oven microwave, in door ice/water refrigerator, plenty of

1 Unit Available
823 Oakland Dr
823 Oakland Drive, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
825 sqft
823 Available 08/17/20 Available late August 2020, Right across the street from WMU.
Results within 1 mile of Vine

1 Unit Available
2007 Winchell Ave
2007 Winchell Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Two-story traditional style brick home on nice double lot features 3 bedrooms, 1.

1 Unit Available
214 Douglas Ave
214 Douglas Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
Available 09/01/20 Great, Clean house ideal location across the street from K College and WMU. Driveway parking, large kitchen and gathering room with Fireplace. 6th bedroom potential. (RLNE5518114)

1 Unit Available
1420 W Michigan Ave
1420 West Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
Seeking students with active and social lifestyles: this W. Michigan Ave home is the perfect place for you.

1 Unit Available
163 Portage St
163 Portage Street, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1002 sqft
CURRENTLY OCCUPIED - One bedroom, one bath downtown condo in the InterUrban Condominiums. A large beautiful deck that overlooks downtown, a one car garage with a locked gate entrance. The building is locked and a storage closet is provided.

1 Unit Available
715 Garland Circle
715 Garland Circle, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Currently occupied. Available 8-1-20. Nice townhouse condo with 900 square feet, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Hardwood floors. Great closet space in the bedrooms and hall. Private courtyard with mature landscaping and privacy fence.

1 Unit Available
1426 West Michigan Avenue
1426 West Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$620
444 sqft
Right on campus...cant get any closer! Across the street from track & field, football & rec center Contact us to schedule a showing.

