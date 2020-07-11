Apartment List
/
MI
/
kalamazoo
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:53 AM

50 Luxury Apartments for rent in Kalamazoo, MI

Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
10 Units Available
Summer Ridge Apartments
5545 Summer Ridge Blvd, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,040
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
988 sqft
Fully decked out community complete with poolside Wi-Fi, state-of-the-art fitness center, sand volleyball courts and basketball court. Modern layout with built-in shelving, full-size washer and dryer and large patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
Arcadia
Dover Hills
4520 Dover Hills Dr, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$885
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1050 sqft
You're going to love your new home at Dover Hills Apartments, one of the most premier apartment communities that Kalamazoo, MI has to offer.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Millwood
Waverly Place
1412 Banbury Rd, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
About 10 minutes from downtown Kalamazoo and I94. This community features carports, a large pool with sundeck, and a fitness center. Each home includes washer and dryer connections, custom window treatments and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Vine
Lovell Square
475 West Lovell Street, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,125
509 sqft
In downtown Kalamazoo, an apartment home community featuring a dedicated parking lot, a gym, a courtyard garden, and in-unit washers and dryers. On M-131 Business, close to major employer Western Michigan University.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Edison
1311 Washington Avenue
1311 Washington Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1370 sqft
1311 Washington Avenue Available 07/13/20 1311 Washington Ave - Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in convenient location close to shopping, schools & parks. Home features open floor plan, lots of recent upgrades, and lots of natural light.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Oakland-Winchell
2007 Winchell Ave
2007 Winchell Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Two-story traditional style brick home on nice double lot features 3 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sloan
214 Douglas Ave
214 Douglas Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
Available 09/01/20 Great, Clean house ideal location across the street from K College and WMU. Driveway parking, large kitchen and gathering room with Fireplace. 6th bedroom potential. (RLNE5518114)

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Vine
920 Austin St
920 Austin Street, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1106 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom house in the vine neighborhood. Close to WMU campus, K-College and downtown night life. (RLNE4717308)

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Vine
Rose Place Properties
219 Rose Place, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
PET FREE, SMOKE FREE PROPERTY. Go to www.roseplaceproperties.com to see all we offer. Immaculate, quiet, charming, restored vintage victorian! In downtown Kalamazoo. This unique setting & historic property is one of a kind.

1 of 3

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
West Main HIll
1420 W Michigan Ave
1420 West Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
Seeking students with active and social lifestyles: this W. Michigan Ave home is the perfect place for you.

1 of 1

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
163 Portage St
163 Portage Street, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1002 sqft
CURRENTLY OCCUPIED - One bedroom, one bath downtown condo in the InterUrban Condominiums. A large beautiful deck that overlooks downtown, a one car garage with a locked gate entrance. The building is locked and a storage closet is provided.

1 of 11

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Millwood
931 Pomeroy St
931 Pomeroy Street, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
752 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in the Milwood neighborhood. Home features laminate flooring and updated kitchen with vinyl flooring and new cabinetry. There is a full basement, single car garage and fenced in yard.

1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Edison
1721 Egleston Ave
1721 Egleston Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1196 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home located on the eastern edge of the Edison Neighborhood. This home offers off street parking, main floor laundry, and a low maintenance yard. $35.00 application fee per applicant over 18 years of age. $300.

1 of 30

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
833 Westmoreland Ave
833 Westmoreland Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1139 sqft
***FALL LEASING 2020*** Great 3-bedroom ranch house on the west side of WMU campus. This home features a 2-stall detached garage and Central Air. Large basement and washer/dryer and a finished office space as well as a large storage area.

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Vine
814 Locust Pl
814 Locust Place, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1092 sqft
**FALL LEASING 2020** Great 3-bedroom House located in the heart of the Vine Neighborhood, downtown Kalamazoo. Great location within proximity of WMU, O'duffys pub and downtown entertainment. $35.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
471 W South St Apt 406
471 West South Street, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
801 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Currently occupied-Available 9-1-20. Very nice one bedroom furnished condominium in the Marlborough building on the fourth floor. Living room with gas log fireplace. Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, stackable washer & dryer.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Vine
709 Village St
709 Village Street, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1488 sqft
709 Village St - 709 Village St #1 Available 08/15/20 - FALL LEASING 2020 ROOMY HISTORIC RANCH STYLE HOME. Great 4 bedroom house with 2 full baths, located in the Vine Neighborhood. In close proximity to WMU & K College campuses.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Vine
616 Cedar St
616 West Cedar Street, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2266 sqft
616 Cedar St Available 08/15/20 - FALL LEASING 2020 Victorian house located in the Vine neighborhood! 5 large bedrooms, 3 baths with wood floors throughout.

1 of 3

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Vine
515 McCourtie St
515 Mccourtie Street, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
4 bedroom, 2 bath with main floor laundry, updated interior paint & carpet and huge garage CLOSE TO WMU and off street parking. Call or Text Jason for a showing 269-720-7722. Available August 2020. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3329383)

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
209 Old Orchard Pl
209 Old Orchard Place, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1353 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST 2020! 209 Old Orchard - Historic Home. Super sharp 4 bedroom, 1 bath house near WMU & less than 1/2 mile from K-college! Completely remodeled with an open floor plan, updated with ceramic tile & dishwasher in the kitchen.

1 of 7

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Knollwood
1113 Kimbark Ave
1113 Kimbark Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
6 Bedrooms
$2,400
1960 sqft
***FALL LEASING 2020*** Great 6 Bedroom, 2 Bath house located just west of WMU campus on Kimbark. Featured on the top floor of this home is 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, a spacious living and dinning area and kitchen as well as a deck off of the kitchen.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Eastside
1002 Charlotte Avenue
1002 Charlotte Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1410 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1002 Charlotte Avenue Available 08/01/20 1002 Charlotte Ave - This beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home is just finishing up final touches and will be ready to rent! Brand new flooring has been installed throughout the living area and

1 of 4

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Vine
1121 Oak St
1121 Oak Street, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1700 sqft
Very nice 4 bedroom 2 bath house with many updates. Features free laundry, off-street parking, new kitchen and bathrooms, nice hardwood floors, dishwasher, spacious bedrooms and a great location. Email, or text for more information or a showing.

1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Vine
1407 Oak St
1407 Oak Street, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1240 sqft
**FALL LEASING 2020** Great 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath house located on the south end of the Vine Neighborhood, downtown Kalamazoo. Property features great front porch. On-Street parking only. TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES $300.

July 2020 Kalamazoo Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Kalamazoo Rent Report. Kalamazoo rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kalamazoo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Kalamazoo Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Kalamazoo Rent Report. Kalamazoo rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kalamazoo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Kalamazoo rents increased over the past month

Kalamazoo rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Kalamazoo stand at $718 for a one-bedroom apartment and $892 for a two-bedroom. Kalamazoo's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Michigan

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Kalamazoo, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Michigan, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Dearborn is the most expensive of all Michigan's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,373; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Dearborn, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.4%).
    • Warren and Livonia have both experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8% and 1.6%, respectively).

    Kalamazoo rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Kalamazoo, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Kalamazoo is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Kalamazoo's median two-bedroom rent of $892 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Kalamazoo's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Kalamazoo than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Kalamazoo.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Kalamazoo 2 BedroomsKalamazoo 3 BedroomsKalamazoo Apartments with BalconyKalamazoo Apartments with Garage
    Kalamazoo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKalamazoo Apartments with ParkingKalamazoo Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Kalamazoo Dog Friendly ApartmentsKalamazoo Luxury PlacesKalamazoo Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Grand Rapids, MISouth Bend, INMishawaka, INWyoming, MIBattle Creek, MIElkhart, IN
    Holland, MIForest Hills, MIKentwood, MINorthview, MIGrandville, MIColdwater, MI
    East Grand Rapids, MIZeeland, MISpringfield, MIPortage, MIGoshen, IN

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Arcadia
    Vine

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Kalamazoo CollegeWestern Michigan University
    Indiana University-South BendCornerstone University
    Grand Rapids Community College