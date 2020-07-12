/
arcadia
58 Apartments for rent in Arcadia, Kalamazoo, MI
58 Apartments for rent in Arcadia, Kalamazoo, MI
Nottingham Place
704 S Drake Rd, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$765
3 Bedrooms
Ask
White cabinets, tile floors and faux-granite counters. Pet friendly units located near Western Michigan University and other local schools. Close to nearby hotspots including SkyDeck, Central City Tap House, The Old Dog and more.
Dover Hills
4520 Dover Hills Dr, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$885
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1050 sqft
You're going to love your new home at Dover Hills Apartments, one of the most premier apartment communities that Kalamazoo, MI has to offer.
3653 Whicker Pointe
3653 Whicker Pointe, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3718 sqft
3653 Whicker Pointe Available 08/24/20 Unique Executive Condo in Walden Woods - Kalamazoo Schools~ This sleek and modern condo is truly one of a kind! The spectacular kitchen and open living area are highlighted by a 12 foot stainless Island, sleek
833 Westmoreland Ave
833 Westmoreland Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1139 sqft
***FALL LEASING 2020*** Great 3-bedroom ranch house on the west side of WMU campus. This home features a 2-stall detached garage and Central Air. Large basement and washer/dryer and a finished office space as well as a large storage area.
Results within 1 mile of Arcadia
1113 Kimbark Ave
1113 Kimbark Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
6 Bedrooms
$2,400
1960 sqft
***FALL LEASING 2020*** Great 6 Bedroom, 2 Bath house located just west of WMU campus on Kimbark. Featured on the top floor of this home is 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, a spacious living and dinning area and kitchen as well as a deck off of the kitchen.
1814 Academy St
1814 Academy St, Westwood, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
864 sqft
Great 2 bedroom apartment. Large living room, dining room, kitchen. Air conditioning, storage space in basement, laundry inside unut. one car garage plus additional parking outside. Call today for a showing! (RLNE3833497)
Results within 5 miles of Arcadia
Countryside Apartments
7086 West Kl Avenue, Kalamazoo County, MI
Studio
$650
- (RLNE4024455)
Summer Ridge Apartments
5545 Summer Ridge Blvd, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,040
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
988 sqft
Fully decked out community complete with poolside Wi-Fi, state-of-the-art fitness center, sand volleyball courts and basketball court. Modern layout with built-in shelving, full-size washer and dryer and large patio/balcony.
Waverly Place
1412 Banbury Rd, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
About 10 minutes from downtown Kalamazoo and I94. This community features carports, a large pool with sundeck, and a fitness center. Each home includes washer and dryer connections, custom window treatments and ample storage.
Lovell Square
475 West Lovell Street, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,125
509 sqft
In downtown Kalamazoo, an apartment home community featuring a dedicated parking lot, a gym, a courtyard garden, and in-unit washers and dryers. On M-131 Business, close to major employer Western Michigan University.
3775 Wembley Ln
3775 W Wembley Ln, Kalamazoo County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,202
1456 sqft
Beautiful New Home with Luxury Features - Property Id: 316327 Beautiful, modern drywall home with open floor plan and luxury finishes.
1311 Washington Avenue
1311 Washington Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1370 sqft
1311 Washington Avenue Available 07/13/20 1311 Washington Ave - Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in convenient location close to shopping, schools & parks. Home features open floor plan, lots of recent upgrades, and lots of natural light.
718 S Park St
718 South Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
- You will love this charming and newly updated 2 bed, 1 bath apartment! There is plenty of private parking and the property is conveniently located near WMU, K College, downtown, and more.
2007 Winchell Ave
2007 Winchell Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Two-story traditional style brick home on nice double lot features 3 bedrooms, 1.
214 Douglas Ave
214 Douglas Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
Available 09/01/20 Great, Clean house ideal location across the street from K College and WMU. Driveway parking, large kitchen and gathering room with Fireplace. 6th bedroom potential. (RLNE5518114)
920 Austin St
920 Austin Street, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1106 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom house in the vine neighborhood. Close to WMU campus, K-College and downtown night life. (RLNE4717308)
Rose Place Properties
219 Rose Place, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
PET FREE, SMOKE FREE PROPERTY. Go to www.roseplaceproperties.com to see all we offer. Immaculate, quiet, charming, restored vintage victorian! In downtown Kalamazoo. This unique setting & historic property is one of a kind.
1420 W Michigan Ave
1420 West Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
Seeking students with active and social lifestyles: this W. Michigan Ave home is the perfect place for you.
4821 Idlewood Ave
4821 Idlewood Avenue, Portage, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2400 sqft
Beautiful home in Foxwood Hills neighborhood. Hardwood flooring throughout main floor. Kitchen with center island. Open floor plan to adjacent family room with gas log fireplace. Formal dining room with crown molding & chair rail.
163 Portage St
163 Portage Street, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1002 sqft
CURRENTLY OCCUPIED - One bedroom, one bath downtown condo in the InterUrban Condominiums. A large beautiful deck that overlooks downtown, a one car garage with a locked gate entrance. The building is locked and a storage closet is provided.
1721 Egleston Ave
1721 Egleston Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1196 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home located on the eastern edge of the Edison Neighborhood. This home offers off street parking, main floor laundry, and a low maintenance yard. $35.00 application fee per applicant over 18 years of age. $300.
931 Pomeroy St
931 Pomeroy Street, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
752 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in the Milwood neighborhood. Home features laminate flooring and updated kitchen with vinyl flooring and new cabinetry. There is a full basement, single car garage and fenced in yard.
814 Locust Pl
814 Locust Place, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1092 sqft
**FALL LEASING 2020** Great 3-bedroom House located in the heart of the Vine Neighborhood, downtown Kalamazoo. Great location within proximity of WMU, O'duffys pub and downtown entertainment. $35.
715 Garland Circle
715 Garland Circle, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Currently occupied. Available 8-1-20. Nice townhouse condo with 900 square feet, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Hardwood floors. Great closet space in the bedrooms and hall. Private courtyard with mature landscaping and privacy fence.