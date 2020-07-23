80 Apartments for rent in Kalamazoo County, MI📍
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
12 Units Available
Arcadia
Dover Hills
4520 Dover Hills Dr, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$885
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1050 sqft
You're going to love your new home at Dover Hills Apartments, one of the most premier apartment communities that Kalamazoo, MI has to offer.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
3 Units Available
Prinwood Place
2195 Captiva Island, Portage, MI
1 Bedroom
$892
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom townhomes and apartments in a leafy neighborhood close to restaurants and shopping. Hardwood floors, dishwashers and walk-in closets in units. On-site laundry, business center and playground. Not far from I-94.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Countryside Apartments
7086 West Kl Avenue, Kalamazoo County, MI
Studio
$650
- (RLNE4024455)
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 12:02 AM
17 Units Available
Arcadia
Nottingham Place
704 S Drake Rd, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$690
2 Bedrooms
$740
3 Bedrooms
Ask
White cabinets, tile floors and faux-granite counters. Pet friendly units located near Western Michigan University and other local schools. Close to nearby hotspots including SkyDeck, Central City Tap House, The Old Dog and more.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
4 Units Available
Country Club Park Apartments
320 S Drake Rd, Kalamazoo, MI
2 Bedrooms
$855
950 sqft
There’s something about living in a community where life is just easier.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
8 Units Available
Summer Ridge Apartments
5545 Summer Ridge Blvd, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,040
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
988 sqft
Fully decked out community complete with poolside Wi-Fi, state-of-the-art fitness center, sand volleyball courts and basketball court. Modern layout with built-in shelving, full-size washer and dryer and large patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
2 Units Available
Millwood
Waverly Place
1412 Banbury Rd, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
About 10 minutes from downtown Kalamazoo and I94. This community features carports, a large pool with sundeck, and a fitness center. Each home includes washer and dryer connections, custom window treatments and ample storage.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
1 Unit Available
Vine
Lovell Square
475 West Lovell Street, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,125
509 sqft
In downtown Kalamazoo, an apartment home community featuring a dedicated parking lot, a gym, a courtyard garden, and in-unit washers and dryers. On M-131 Business, close to major employer Western Michigan University.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 01:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Edison
412 Fisher Street
412 Fisher Street, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1358 sqft
412 Fisher is a 3 bedroom home very close to downtown Kalamazoo! This home has also received a lot of upgrades including: kitchen counters, full interior painting, a brand new front porch and new washer and dryer! There are 3 large bedrooms and an
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 01:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Vine
720 South Park Street
720 South Park Street, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$790
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
open kitchen, large unit, very large BR closet, paved parking, laundry, new vinyl plank flooring & BR carpet Contact us to schedule a showing.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 01:41 AM
1 Unit Available
West Main HIll
1426 West Michigan Avenue
1426 West Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$620
444 sqft
Right on campus...cant get any closer! Across the street from track & field, football & rec center Contact us to schedule a showing.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Knollwood
4303 West Michigan Avenue
4303 West Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
1368 sqft
Available 08/24/20 Available Aug 2020 - 5 bed, 1.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3271 Clubhouse Ct
3271 Clubhouse Ct, Kalamazoo County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,109
1344 sqft
Gorgeous New Home with Luxury Features - Property Id: 316232 Awesome Single-Family Home! Stimulus Deal on now.
1 of 30
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3878 E Wembley Ln
3878 E Wembley Ln, Kalamazoo County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,139
1568 sqft
New 4 Bedroom Dream Home. Stimulus Deal on Now. - Property Id: 316222 Gorgeous, energy-efficient home with open floor plan. Stimulus Deal on now with low money down $2999.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6150 N Suffield Ct
6150 N Suffield Ct, Kalamazoo County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,117
1456 sqft
Amazing Floor Plan ~ New 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home - Property Id: 316241 Award-winning floor plan, full of must-haves. Stimulus Deal on now.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3775 Wembley Ln
3775 W Wembley Ln, Kalamazoo County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,202
1456 sqft
Beautiful New Home with Luxury Features - Property Id: 316327 Beautiful, modern drywall home with open floor plan and luxury finishes.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8961 Owen Dr
8961 Owen Drive, Kalamazoo County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1280 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Single Family Home - This single-family home is located at 8961 Owen Dr, Kalamazoo, MI. 8961 Owen Dr is in Kalamazoo, MI and in ZIP code 49009.
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Arcadia
3653 Whicker Pointe
3653 Whicker Pointe, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
3718 sqft
3653 Whicker Pointe Available 08/24/20 Unique Executive Condo in Walden Woods - Kalamazoo Schools~ This sleek and modern condo is truly one of a kind! The spectacular kitchen and open living area are highlighted by a 12 foot stainless Island, sleek
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Sloan
411 Mitchell Pl
411 Mitchell Place, Kalamazoo, MI
6 Bedrooms
$1,400
2260 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Requirements: 1) Total monthly income of all tenants more than $3000. Students can use parents income to qualify. 2) Not brought to court by landlord in last 5 years. 3) Have $2800 to move in.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Edison
1311 Washington Avenue
1311 Washington Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1370 sqft
1311 Washington Ave - Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in convenient location close to shopping, schools & parks. Home features open floor plan, lots of recent upgrades, and lots of natural light. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5906111)
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Eastside
1618 Charles Ave
1618 Charles Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1521 sqft
4 Bedroom and 1.5 Bathroom Single Family Home - 4 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom single family home, Recently renovated with new flooring, carpet and fresh paint throughout the home. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5895594)
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
471 W South St Apt 406
471 West South Street, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
801 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Currently occupied-Available 9-1-20. Very nice one bedroom furnished condominium in the Marlborough building on the fourth floor. Living room with gas log fireplace. Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, stackable washer & dryer.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7643 Blackmar Cir
7643 Blackmar Circle, Portage, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1387 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Currently occupied, available 8/1/2020. End unit condo w/ pond views in highly desirable Woodbridge Hills. Soaring cathedral ceiling in the great room with fireplace and walk-out deck.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Vine
709 Village St
709 Village Street, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1488 sqft
709 Village St - 709 Village St #1 Available 08/15/20 - FALL LEASING 2020 ROOMY HISTORIC RANCH STYLE HOME. Great 4 bedroom house with 2 full baths, located in the Vine Neighborhood. In close proximity to WMU & K College campuses.
Frequently Asked Questions
Some of the colleges located in the Kalamazoo County area include Indiana University-South Bend, Kalamazoo College, Cornerstone University, Grand Rapids Community College, and Hope College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Grand Rapids, Lansing, Mishawaka, Wyoming, and Kalamazoo have apartments for rent.
Grand Rapids, MILansing, MIMishawaka, INWyoming, MIKalamazoo, MISouth Bend, INBattle Creek, MIHolland, MIElkhart, INForest Hills, MIKentwood, MIPortage, MIGranger, INNorthview, MIHolt, MISt. Joseph, MIGrandville, MIEast Grand Rapids, MISpringfield, MIZeeland, MIGoshen, INJenison, MISouth Haven, MIWalker, MIAlbion, MIPortland, MIRockford, MI