Apartment List
/
MI
/
kalamazoo
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 PM

13 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kalamazoo, MI

Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Arcadia
18 Units Available
Dover Hills
4520 Dover Hills Dr, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$875
834 sqft
You're going to love your new home at Dover Hills Apartments, one of the most premier apartment communities that Kalamazoo, MI has to offer.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Vine
3 Units Available
Lovell Square
475 West Lovell Street, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,225
509 sqft
In downtown Kalamazoo, an apartment home community featuring a dedicated parking lot, a gym, a courtyard garden, and in-unit washers and dryers. On M-131 Business, close to major employer Western Michigan University.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Vine
1 Unit Available
514 Walnut Ct Apt 3
514 Walnut Court, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$600
500 sqft
Upper level one bedroom apartment. Close to WMU and K College. Stove, refrigerator, garbage and water/sewer included. $200 non refundable cleaing fee. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5438547)

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Vine
1 Unit Available
514 W Walnut Court
514 Walnut Ct, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$600
Upper level one bedroom apartment. Close to WMU and K College. Stove, refrigerator, garbage and water/sewer included. $200 non refundable cleaing fee.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 07:38pm
Vine
1 Unit Available
723 South Westnedge Avenue
723 South Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
700 sqft
Unit 2 in this three unit property boasts a large balcony for entertaining your friends or enjoying the summer breeze. The interior is fully furnished and recently renovated.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:38pm
West Main HIll
1 Unit Available
1426 West Michigan Avenue
1426 West Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$620
444 sqft
Right on campus...cant get any closer! Across the street from track & field, football & rec center Contact us to schedule a showing.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:38pm
Vine
1 Unit Available
521 South Westnedge Avenue
521 South Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$725
560 sqft
Nice 1 bedroom apartment located within walking distance to the downtown night life. Main floor unit, hardwood floors, french door and private entrance. Laundry facilities on site. Call today to schedule a tour! Contact us to schedule a showing.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Edison
1 Unit Available
1302 1/2 Washington Ave
1302 1/2 Washington Ave, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$625
500 sqft
Available 06/29/20 Please drive by the unit and check out its location BEFORE calling. 269 385-0009. LOWER unit with private entrance. Gas stove. Shower only. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE676122)
Results within 1 mile of Kalamazoo

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Millwood
1 Unit Available
1080 East Kilgore Road - 3
1080 East Kilgore Road, Portage, MI
1 Bedroom
$500
100 sqft
Convenient single room for rent off Kilgore Road. Close to Meijer, the airport, restaurants, and only a 10 minute drive to Western's Campus.
Results within 5 miles of Kalamazoo

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
2 Units Available
6660 Rose Arbour Ave
6660 Rose Arbour Drive, Kalamazoo County, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1000 sqft
Kalamazoo west side new executive furnished duplex 1000 sq ft suite offering an open floor plan with spacious 9ft ceilings. Large living room dining area laundry and attached 1 car garage.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
315 N 26th Street
315 North 26th Street, Kalamazoo County, MI
1 Bedroom
$500
Available 6-1-20. One bedroom upper apartment. Comstock Schools. Large Yard. Water and sewer included.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
11038 Portage Road
11038 Portage Rd, Kalamazoo County, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
You are greeted by a common entrance leading to this newer 1 bedroom condo. The kitchen provides ample counter space with stainless appliances.

June 2020 Kalamazoo Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Kalamazoo Rent Report. Kalamazoo rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kalamazoo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Kalamazoo Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Kalamazoo Rent Report. Kalamazoo rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kalamazoo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Kalamazoo rents held steady over the past month

Kalamazoo rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Kalamazoo stand at $717 for a one-bedroom apartment and $891 for a two-bedroom. Kalamazoo's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Michigan

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Kalamazoo, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Michigan, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Dearborn is the most expensive of all Michigan's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,382; of the 10 largest Michigan cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Warren experiencing the fastest growth (+3.3%).
    • Livonia, Dearborn, and Sterling Heights have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.2%, 1.2%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Kalamazoo rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Kalamazoo, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Kalamazoo is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Kalamazoo's median two-bedroom rent of $891 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% rise in Kalamazoo.
    • While Kalamazoo's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Kalamazoo than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Kalamazoo.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Kalamazoo 1 BedroomsKalamazoo 2 BedroomsKalamazoo 3 BedroomsKalamazoo Apartments with Balcony
    Kalamazoo Apartments with GarageKalamazoo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKalamazoo Apartments with ParkingKalamazoo Apartments with Pool
    Kalamazoo Apartments with Washer-DryerKalamazoo Dog Friendly ApartmentsKalamazoo Luxury PlacesKalamazoo Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Grand Rapids, MISouth Bend, INMishawaka, INWyoming, MIBattle Creek, MIElkhart, IN
    Holland, MIForest Hills, MIKentwood, MINorthview, MIGrandville, MIColdwater, MI
    East Grand Rapids, MIZeeland, MISpringfield, MIPortage, MIGoshen, IN

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Arcadia
    Vine

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Kalamazoo CollegeWestern Michigan University
    Indiana University-South BendCornerstone University
    Grand Rapids Community College