Kellogg Community College
7 Apartments For Rent Near Kellogg Community College
Tree Top Ridge
120 Riverside Dr, Battle Creek, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$667
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$802
1000 sqft
Welcome to our Community. Tree Top Ridge offers affordable housing in a convenient location. Located in the heart of Battle Creek we are just away from downtown Battle Creek, Firekeepers Casino, and shopping centers.
11 Stayman
11 Stayman Street, Battle Creek, MI
2 Bedrooms
$795
1092 sqft
Two Bedroom Home in Pennfield - SPRING RENT SPECIAL $795! Great two bedroom, one bathroom home with several recent updates - new flooring, paint, kitchen cabinets & appliances.
313 Battle Creek Ave
313 Battle Creek Avenue, Battle Creek, MI
2 Bedrooms
$680
978 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath house. Hardwood floors throughout. 1 car detached garage. Unfinished basement. Central heating and a/c. Pets okay with pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities/lawn care/snow removal. Section 8 Accepted.
75 Fountain St W Apt 4
75 Fountain St W, Battle Creek, MI
1 Bedroom
$650
600 sqft
Updated one bedroom, one bath apartment. Range, refrigerator and dishwasher included. Landlord pays, water/sewer, trash, lawn and snow care. Tenant pays electric. Battle Creek schools. $200 non refundable cleaning fee. (RLNE5503000)
95 McKinley Avenue North
95 Mckinley Avenue North, Battle Creek, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1310 sqft
3 bed 1 bathroom new renovated full basement and 1.5 car garage. Must qualify with credit and income
10 Oneita St
10 Oneita Street North, Battle Creek, MI
3 Bedrooms
$395
1370 sqft
FIXER UPPER. BUY THIS HOUSE FOR LESS THAN RENT! Sold As-Is. Buyer to do repairs. No Bank Qualifying. Land Contract. Property Tax & Insurance Included. Fill out an application at www.mychome.com
15 Cliff St
15 Cliff Street, Battle Creek, MI
4 Bedrooms
$850
1634 sqft
Home For Sale No Credit Check NOT FOR RENT - (RLNE3985207)