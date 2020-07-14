Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking bbq/grill garage on-site laundry carport courtyard internet access

With an excellent location in downtown Kalamazoo, Lovell Square Apartments offers a one of a kind downtown living experience. Our one and two bedroom floor plans feature spacious interiors with private bedrooms, fully-equipped kitchens, and convenient amenities like a fitness center, washers and dryers, modern electric fireplaces, and a den. From our location, you'll have easy access to M-43 and M-131 Business. These apartments are only 5 minutes from Western Michigan University and are within walking distance of many downtown pubs, taverns, eateries and shopping options. The Kal-Haven Trail is also just a short bike ride away. We are pet-friendly and select floor plans are fully furnished. Call us to schedule your tour today!