Kalamazoo, MI
Lovell Square
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Lovell Square

475 West Lovell Street · (917) 708-8285
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

475 West Lovell Street, Kalamazoo, MI 49007
Vine

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 104 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lovell Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
on-site laundry
carport
courtyard
internet access
With an excellent location in downtown Kalamazoo, Lovell Square Apartments offers a one of a kind downtown living experience. Our one and two bedroom floor plans feature spacious interiors with private bedrooms, fully-equipped kitchens, and convenient amenities like a fitness center, washers and dryers, modern electric fireplaces, and a den. From our location, you'll have easy access to M-43 and M-131 Business. These apartments are only 5 minutes from Western Michigan University and are within walking distance of many downtown pubs, taverns, eateries and shopping options. The Kal-Haven Trail is also just a short bike ride away. We are pet-friendly and select floor plans are fully furnished. Call us to schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Covered Parking: 1 included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lovell Square have any available units?
Lovell Square has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kalamazoo, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kalamazoo Rent Report.
What amenities does Lovell Square have?
Some of Lovell Square's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lovell Square currently offering any rent specials?
Lovell Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lovell Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Lovell Square is pet friendly.
Does Lovell Square offer parking?
Yes, Lovell Square offers parking.
Does Lovell Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lovell Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lovell Square have a pool?
No, Lovell Square does not have a pool.
Does Lovell Square have accessible units?
No, Lovell Square does not have accessible units.
Does Lovell Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lovell Square has units with dishwashers.
