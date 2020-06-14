Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:28 AM

25 Apartments for rent in Kalamazoo, MI with garage

Kalamazoo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
2 Units Available
Summer Ridge Apartments
5545 Summer Ridge Blvd, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
988 sqft
Fully decked out community complete with poolside Wi-Fi, state-of-the-art fitness center, sand volleyball courts and basketball court. Modern layout with built-in shelving, full-size washer and dryer and large patio/balcony.
1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
Arcadia
22 Units Available
Nottingham Place
704 S Drake Rd, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
3 Bedrooms
$905
White cabinets, tile floors and faux-granite counters. Pet friendly units located near Western Michigan University and other local schools. Close to nearby hotspots including SkyDeck, Central City Tap House, The Old Dog and more.
1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Vine
3 Units Available
Lovell Square
475 West Lovell Street, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,225
509 sqft
In downtown Kalamazoo, an apartment home community featuring a dedicated parking lot, a gym, a courtyard garden, and in-unit washers and dryers. On M-131 Business, close to major employer Western Michigan University.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Millwood
1 Unit Available
3006 Emerald Drive
3006 Emerald Drive, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
This cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch is clean and fresh. Kitchen is open to the dining area and living room. There is also a walk in pantry/laundry area with stack able washer/dryer included. 3 nice sized bedrooms. Nicely updated bath with tub.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Edison
1 Unit Available
831 Franklin Street
831 Franklin Street, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
This upstairs duplex is a must see. Walk in off of the deck into a large mud/sun room. Cute kitchen has plenty of cupboard space. Charming living/dining room with ceiling fan. Hardwood floors throughout the main floor.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Douglas
1 Unit Available
1117 W North St
1117 West North Street, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
Available 08/03/20 Available August 3rd, 2020. Spacious 5 bedroom 2 bath home near Kalamazoo College and WMU campuses. Attached garage, large open porch, main floor laundry, central AC.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vine
1 Unit Available
733 Minor Ave
733 Minor Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
6 Bedrooms
$1,995
Available 08/12/20 There is so much to tell about this property. This 5-6 bedroom, two full bath, 3 door garage, newly paved driveway, front and back porch, and side deck.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vine
1 Unit Available
515 McCourtie St
515 Mccourtie Street, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
4 bedroom, 2 bath with main floor laundry, updated interior paint & carpet and huge garage CLOSE TO WMU and off street parking. Call or Text Jason for a showing 269-720-7722. Available August 2020. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3329383)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Knollwood
1 Unit Available
1322 Sutherland Ave
1322 Sutherland Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
AVAILABLE August 2021 at at reduce rent rate of $1,800 or $450 per person. The house is a four bedroom, 1/ 1/2 bath home. Recent updates including new roof, new windows, new appliances, freshly painting and new flooring.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
3002 W Michigan Ave
3002 West Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
Many memories can be made in this house! 3002 W. Michigan Ave.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oakland-Winchell
1 Unit Available
2007 Winchell Ave
2007 Winchell Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Two-story traditional style brick home on nice double lot features 3 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
163 Portage St
163 Portage Street, Kalamazoo, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1002 sqft
CURRENTLY OCCUPIED - One bedroom, one bath downtown condo in the InterUrban Condominiums. A large beautiful deck that overlooks downtown, a one car garage with a locked gate entrance. The building is locked and a storage closet is provided.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
833 Westmoreland Ave
833 Westmoreland Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1139 sqft
***FALL LEASING 2020*** Great 3-bedroom ranch house on the west side of WMU campus. This home features a 2-stall detached garage and Central Air. Large basement and washer/dryer and a finished office space as well as a large storage area.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
West Douglas
1 Unit Available
1121 W North St
1121 West North Street, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available 08/03/20 Available 08/03/2020 Close to WMU and K College campuses and downtown, updated 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Fiber optic internet available. Central AC, hardwood floors, fenced yard and 1 car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated May 2 at 11:49am
West Douglas
1 Unit Available
637 Denner St
637 Denner Street, Kalamazoo, MI
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available 08/01/19 Large fenced yard. Two bed up with full bath and wet bar area. Two bed and full bath down. One car attached garage. Back patio area. 4 to 5 bedrooms. 2 enclosed porches. (RLNE3287963)
Results within 1 mile of Kalamazoo

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
4732 Westfield Avenue
4732 Westfield Avenue, Portage, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1304 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch is a must see! Updated kitchen and main floor laundry-washer and dryer included. Half bath conveniently located off of the laundry room. Hardwood floors in all 3 bedrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Eastwood
1 Unit Available
541 Washburn Ave
541 Washburn Avenue, Eastwood, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
Newly renovated 3-bed/1-bath - 541 Washburn Ave (3-Bed/1-Bath, 900 sq. ft.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4821 Idlewood Ave
4821 Idlewood Avenue, Portage, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2400 sqft
Beautiful home in Foxwood Hills neighborhood. Hardwood flooring throughout main floor. Kitchen with center island. Open floor plan to adjacent family room with gas log fireplace. Formal dining room with crown molding & chair rail.
Results within 5 miles of Kalamazoo

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
625 S Shore Drive
625 South Shore Drive, Portage, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
Welcome home to this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath bi-level in Portage. Open floor plan includes kitchen with breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
3750 Tartan Circle
3750 Tartan Circle, Portage, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Enjoy the beautiful view from this upper level condo in The Lakes of Woodbridge. This updated condo offers two bedrooms and 2 full baths. Large living room with cathedral ceilings. Open dining area, spacious kitchen with slider to the deck.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
2759 Glenalmond Drive
2759 Glenalmond Drive, Portage, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3860 sqft
This spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is located in the desirable Woodbridge Hills neighborhood, and overlooks the 7th hole on the Moors golf course! Open floor plan includes kitchen with maple cabinets and granite counters.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
6660 Rose Arbour Ave
6660 Rose Arbour Drive, Kalamazoo County, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1000 sqft
Kalamazoo west side new executive furnished duplex 1000 sq ft suite offering an open floor plan with spacious 9ft ceilings. Large living room dining area laundry and attached 1 car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:21am
1 Unit Available
10477 S Sprinkle Road - 1
10477 Sprinkle Road, Kalamazoo County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
Upper unit apartment with great light and beautiful country views all around.
Results within 10 miles of Kalamazoo

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
6234 E V Avenue
6234 East v Avenue, Kalamazoo County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
This spacious farmhouse has been totally re done from top to bottom. Fresh paint throughout. All new carpet upstairs. Walk into the back door to a large mudroom and laundry area-washer and dryer included.
City Guide for Kalamazoo, MI

Situated in southwestern Michigan, halfway between Detroit and Chicago, sits the booming little college town of Kalamazoo. Boasting not only the coolest name in the Wolverine State (admit, even saying “Kalamazoo” is fun!) but also a wide range of apartments for rent, Kalamazoo may be a perfect place for you to call home. Interested in joining the roughly 80,000 renters and homeowners who call the K-Zoo home? Then you’ve come to the right place, because we’re pretty darn sure our super-duper l...

Inexpensive apartments, fortunately, are a dime a dozen in Kalamazoo, where 1BR units typically go in the $500 range and 2BR apartments are often available for between $600 and $700. Rentals in Kalamazoo range from cozy studio apartments to sprawling (1300-plus square feet) luxury units stacked with amenities (washer and dryer, hardwood floors, balcony, covered parking, swimming pool, etc), so whether you’re a high roller or a penny pincher, you shouldn’t have a problem finding the ideal apartment rental in Kalamazoo.

Looking for a pet-friendly apartment in Kalamazoo? They aren’t exactly a dime a dozen, but some apartments are pet-friendly (including dogs allowed); just be prepared to buck up an extra $25 or more a month if you’re bringing a four-legged friend along.

Because Kalamazoo is home to more than 25,000 students at Western Michigan State University, there are a lot of low cost apartments dotting the streets surrounding campus. Many of these rentals empty out just after the spring semester and fill up by mid-summer, so if you’re targeting an apartment in the WMSU area, we recommend beginning your search no later than July to ensure you have the pick of the litter.

On the west side of campus, where the vibe is more suburban, renters have their choice of a variety of upscale apartments, while the “student ghetto” area just east of WMSU is home to numerous low-cost rentals. No matter what area you choose, though, we recommend you scout it out in advance to make sure you’re comfy with its vibes before settling on an apartment.

Once you’ve settled into your new apartment in Kalamazoo, you’ll probably want to get out and see what the city has to offer (and you won’t be disappointed!). Featuring a wide range of cultural attractions including a monthly downtown “Art Hop,” numerous museums, theaters, and galleries, and a vibrant nightlife scene, Kalamazoo is definitely a primo place for peeps like you to call home!

So what are you waiting for? Start scouring the listings in this handy little apartment finder, because your dream dwellings in Kalamazoo are just a few simple clicks away! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

