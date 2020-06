Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

3 BEDROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME FOR RENT - This home offers 3 spacious bedrooms, a cozy kitchen with updated features, full bath and natural flooring throughout. This property has the perfect amenities for a great price. Application fee $25, first month and one and a half month security deposit due upon approval. Must provide income at three times the monthly rate. Required credit and background check completed by our company. See rental requirements for further details. Contact us at 313-349-2989 for further details.



(RLNE2646922)