Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:17 AM

132 Apartments for rent in Inkster, MI with garage

Inkster apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
26691 Andover St
26691 Andover Street, Inkster, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
Beautiful freshly painted 4 bedroom home. Eat-in Kitchen with a beautiful backsplash that makes the kitchen look modernized. Updated bathroom. You will love it. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5691528)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
No Deposit For Section 8 Applicants
26737 Ross Avenue, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom house is now available! Freshly painted, new flooring throughout the house and it also has a basement and a garage! Section 8 applicants may qualify for NO DEPOSIT REQUIREMENT. The place is ready for move in.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
28655 Hazelwood St
28655 Hazelwood Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
3 bed room, freshly painted, new carpet , hardwood floor in the living room, ceramic tiles in kitchen and utility room, two car garage Accepts Section 8. (RLNE2574065)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
26227 Colgate St
26227 Colgate Avenue, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, newly renovated. Detached garage with great backyard Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE1994322)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
26348 Stanford
26348 Stanford Avenue, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
3 Bedroom Section 8 ONLY Ranch Home - Lovely 3 Bedroom section 8 ONLY Ranch home in Inkster available.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
29708 Grandview St.
29708 Grandview Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1053 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.com - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with 2 car garage! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westland
1 Unit Available
714 Western St.
714 Western Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
954 sqft
714 Western St. Available 06/15/20 714 Western, Inkster 3 bedroom/ 1 bath with garage and basement - For a priority showing please fill out a guest card at https://bit.ly/714-gc Beautiful 3-bedroom 1 bath is waiting for you and your family.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
3202 Moore St
3202 Moore Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
Move in ready No Pets Allowed (RLNE5799235)

Last updated June 14 at 05:21am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
865 Sherbourne
865 Sherbourne Street, Inkster, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1053 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom ranch. Hardwood floors throughout. finished basement with bar area. Spacious backyard with large 1 car garage. All adults must pass tenant screening. Minimal income requirement is 3x the monthly rent, no evictions.

Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
29830 Hazelwood St
29830 Hazelwood Street, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$880
1000 sqft
Cute 2 bed 1 bath house with 2 car detached garage. Section 8 approved. Pets ok. Central heat. Ceiling fans. Stainless steel fridge and stove. Laminate flooring throughout. No basement. Washer & Dryer hook-ups.
Results within 1 mile of Inkster

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westland
1 Unit Available
29754 Julius Blvd
29754 Julius Boulevard, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Completely remodeled Westland brick ranch offering you 1000 sqft of entry-level living space, detached two car garage, separate laundry area, nice size fenced back yard, hardwood flooring, dining, and living rooms, freshly painted throughout,

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
26325 Eton Ave
26325 Eton Avenue, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1036 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow with a nice size eat in kitchen, living room and dining room, 2 car garage! Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2500. (2.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
25289 Dartmouth St
25289 Dartmouth Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1230 sqft
Great home on a quiet street. Updated living room and kitchen. Unfinished basement. Hardwood floors. kitchen appliances are included. 2 car garage. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2937. (2.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Wayne
1 Unit Available
31682 Carlisle Pkwy
31682 Carlisle Parkway, Wayne, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1014 sqft
Nice little ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Stove is included. Nice tile floor. Huge bathroom. 1.5 car garage and a fenced in back yard. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2500. (2.

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3624 Heritage Parkway
3624 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3710 Heritage Parkway
3710 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1035 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3809 Heritage Parkway
3809 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1035 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3412 Heritage Parkway
3412 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
830 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3442 Heritage Parkway
3442 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
830 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
2746 HOMEPLACE Street
2746 Homeplace Street, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
614 sqft
Minutes to dowtown Dearborn shopping, restaurants and Dearborn Hills Golf course!! Come see this beautiful move in ready and completely remodeled ranch home.
Results within 5 miles of Inkster
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,293
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,784
1505 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Westland
1 Unit Available
The Meadows on Cherry Hill
332 S Hubbard Ct, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$870
745 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Meadows on Cherry Hill. We have spacious one and two bedroom apartments with a private patio or balcony. Our community offers a clubhouse, fitness center, pool with sundeck and an onsite dog park.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
8300 LOCHDALE Street
8300 Lochdale Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1041 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM BRICK RANCH. HARDWOOD FLOORS & VINYL WINDOWNS. MINIMUM 12 MONTH LEASE, 1.5 MONTH DEPOSIT, NO PETS, VERIFICATOIN OF EMPLOYMENT & CREDIT IS A MUST.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
36227 Vinewood Street
36227 Vinewood Street, Romulus, MI
3 Bedrooms
$995
936 sqft
Cute and cozy 3 bedroom ranch with detached 2 car garage. Newer carpeting throughout home. Updated bathroom. New Furnace. Close to new Amazon Warehouse Distribution Center. No Pets. No Smoking.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Inkster, MI

Inkster apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

