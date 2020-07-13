/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM
65 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Inkster, MI
Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
Inkster
29830 Hazelwood St
29830 Hazelwood Street, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$880
1000 sqft
Cute 2 bed 1 bath house with 2 car detached garage. Section 8 approved. Pets ok. Central heat. Ceiling fans. Stainless steel fridge and stove. Laminate flooring throughout. No basement. Washer & Dryer hook-ups.
Results within 1 mile of Inkster
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Garden City
28850 PARDO Street
28850 Pardo Avenue, Garden City, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
858 sqft
Cozy Garden City Apartment in a 4 unit apartment building. Private entry with open floor plan. Laundry in unit, Pets negotiable with non-refundable pet fee. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
25950 Pennie St
25950 Pennie Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Bungalow in Dearborn Heights with full basement. Large Yard. Brick wall in the living room to give it a unique modern touch! Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2500. (2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
25702 Norfolk St.
25702 Norfolk Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 07/23/20 25702 Norfolk St. - Property Id: 318682 This nice 3 bedroom brick home with huge back yard and detached garage is available for rent. Inquire online or via text to Jay at 3135503724. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Results within 5 miles of Inkster
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,410
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,861
1505 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Westland
Woodcrest Apartments
8300 Woodcrest Dr, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Apartment homes feature one and two bedrooms with fireplaces, private balcony and patios and outdoor pool. Community is walking distance from restaurants and shopping and close to I-275 and I-96.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Concorde Club
7080 Niagara St, Romulus, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Located just minutes from Downtown Detroit, shopping, major expressways and the airport. 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Community has pool, sundeck and laundry facilities.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Parkland
7525 Beaverland
7525 Beaverland Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
875 sqft
$1,050- 3 Bedroom Freshly Renovated Bungalow - Freshly Renovated, Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home Bungalow. Close to Parks, Restaurants, and Schools.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
11436 Syracuse St
11436 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
Gorgeous home with update features. New Flooring in the kitchen. Nice cabinets. 1 car garage. Central Air. Sliding door wall to the back yard. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3500. (2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Garden City
28436 Dawson St
28436 Dawson Avenue, Garden City, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1058 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom bungalow for rent. Beautiful hardwood floors in living room, hallway and both entry level bedrooms. Carpet in master bedroom upstairs, neutral colors throughout. Clean unfinished basement with glass block windows.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8090 Robert St
8090 Robert Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$975
984 sqft
Gorgeous ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Updated kitchen. Utility room off the kitchen. 2 car garage. No basement and no central air. Fridge included. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2437.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Allen Park
17296 Hanover Ave
17296 Hanover Avenue, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1059 sqft
This is a ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice hardwood Floors in the living room. Attached 2 car garage. No basement and no central air.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Warrendale
6914 Auburn St
6914 Auburn Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$775
695 sqft
Recently renovated 2 Bedroom Ranch and close to schools, museum and public transportation.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
9405 Biddle Street
9405 Biddle Street, Romulus, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1388 sqft
Awesome Bungalow with Great Location! - Awesome bungalow near major conveniences! Hardwood floors, bonus room, fenced yard, spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet space, and more make up this great home in Romulus.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
5645 Edgewood St
5645 Edgewood Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
GREAT HOME!!! GREAT LOCATION! Brand new home...FULLY upgraded! NEW Kitchen New Bathroom New Carpet Great Yard with great privacy and amazing deck to BBQ and enjoy the wonderful Michigan weather, Beautiful Granite Countertops.
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Westland
7412 CENTRAL Street
7412 Central St, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$800
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FOR LEASE.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Westland
35065 Fairchild
35065 Fairchild Street, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1022 sqft
35065 Fairchild Westland, MI 48186 - Beautiful single family home. Three bedrooms, 1 bath, central air Large, fenced backyard with two car garage 6,752 sq ft lot, and 1,013 sq ft of living space. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5690496)
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6546 Westpoint St
6546 Westpoint St, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
This is a beautiful old style home with a modern feel. The hardwoods have been re-polish and looking brand new. One of the biggest rooms upstairs with a full bathroom.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
12210 Syracuse St
12210 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
996 sqft
Very gorgeous home. Updated kitchen with appliance. Dark hardwood floors. New kitchen flooring. A very large bungalow room. Unfinished basement. 2 car garage. No central air.
Results within 10 miles of Inkster
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Riverstone Apartments
25740 Shiawassee Rd, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$875
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
900 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have lots of light and appliances included. Controlled access entry to the community, a beautiful courtyard and lots of parking. Located close to highways and malls.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Westland
Westwood Village Apartments
37830 Westwood Cir, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$890
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
925 sqft
We are the best kept secret in Westland! Westwood Village is an inviting apartment community set on 45 wooded acres offering a peaceful, serene way of life.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
25 Units Available
Henery Ford
Fairlane Meadow
4900 Heather Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$899
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1093 sqft
Luxury units include extra storage, fireplace and laundry. Residents in the community enjoy 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, gym, parking, sauna and tennis court. Great location close to dining, shopping and entertainment.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
6 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
10910 Independence Ln, Belleville, MI
1 Bedroom
$934
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
1000 sqft
Luxurious apartments include brushed nickel lighting, a washer and dryer, and central air and heat. Located near I-275, I-94 and Wayne County Community College. On-site amenities feature a gourmet coffee bar and a conference room.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Crossings at Canton
8375 Honeytree Blvd, Canton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
937 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pool, game room and well-equipped gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring mixed with carpet and tile for accents. Partial brick walls add an extra touch of classic design. Just off I-275.
