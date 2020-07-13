Cambridge Square Grand Rapids

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance online portal playground

Cambridge Square Apartments is an affordable community on the northeast side of Grand Rapids, Mich., offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.Cambridge Square is an affordable apartment community where rents and eligibility are determined by government regulations.



At Cambridge Square of Grand Rapids, you will find well-maintained apartment homes, beautifully landscaped grounds and professional on-site office and maintenance service teams. We also offer amenities such as free gas utilities (heat, hot water, cooking), free water and sanitation utilities, and a fenced in patios or cafe style balconies.



We are conveniently located one block south of Leonard Street, just off Plymouth Avenue, close to shopping and dining.