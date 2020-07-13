All apartments in Grand Rapids
Cambridge Square Grand Rapids

1836 Mason St NE · (559) 396-3125
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1836 Mason St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Northeast Grand Rapids

Price and availability

VERIFIED almost 2 years AGO

1 Bedroom

1 bed/1 bath-1

$726

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

1 bed/1 bath-2

$748

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 bed/1 bath-1

$807

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

2 bed/1 bath-2

$825

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

2 bed/1.5 bath-1

$965

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 920 sqft

3 Bedrooms

3 bed/2 bath-1

$1,089

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1011 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cambridge Square Grand Rapids.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
online portal
playground
Cambridge Square Apartments is an affordable community on the northeast side of Grand Rapids, Mich., offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.Cambridge Square is an affordable apartment community where rents and eligibility are determined by government regulations.

At Cambridge Square of Grand Rapids, you will find well-maintained apartment homes, beautifully landscaped grounds and professional on-site office and maintenance service teams. We also offer amenities such as free gas utilities (heat, hot water, cooking), free water and sanitation utilities, and a fenced in patios or cafe style balconies.

We are conveniently located one block south of Leonard Street, just off Plymouth Avenue, close to shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $20
Deposit: $200
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cambridge Square Grand Rapids have any available units?
Cambridge Square Grand Rapids offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $726, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $807, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,089. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does Cambridge Square Grand Rapids have?
Some of Cambridge Square Grand Rapids's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cambridge Square Grand Rapids currently offering any rent specials?
Cambridge Square Grand Rapids is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cambridge Square Grand Rapids pet-friendly?
No, Cambridge Square Grand Rapids is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Rapids.
Does Cambridge Square Grand Rapids offer parking?
Yes, Cambridge Square Grand Rapids offers parking.
Does Cambridge Square Grand Rapids have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cambridge Square Grand Rapids does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cambridge Square Grand Rapids have a pool?
No, Cambridge Square Grand Rapids does not have a pool.
Does Cambridge Square Grand Rapids have accessible units?
No, Cambridge Square Grand Rapids does not have accessible units.
Does Cambridge Square Grand Rapids have units with dishwashers?
No, Cambridge Square Grand Rapids does not have units with dishwashers.
