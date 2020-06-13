Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:18 AM

69 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Grand Rapids, MI

Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
20 Units Available
The Valley
4100 Whispering Ln NE, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1492 sqft
Community features lush landscaping, basketball courts, and a dog park. Units feature washer and dryer hookup, kitchen pantry, and ample storage. Great location just minutes from Woodland Mall.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
24 Units Available
Springs at Knapp's Crossing
2550 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,802
1366 sqft
Bordered by thick beautiful trees and rolling green lawns, Springs at Knapp's Crossing is ready to welcome you home.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Michigan Oaks
48 Units Available
Michigan Meadows
2233 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1475 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Michigan Meadows in Grand Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Midtown
58 Units Available
The Brix at Midtown
414 Benson Ave, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,367
1408 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and nine-foot ceilings. Ample community amenities, including a fire pit, spa, pool, and bike storage. Pet friendly. By I-196 for a smooth commute. Near bars and restaurants on Michigan Street.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
East Hills
3 Units Available
The Baldwin
11 Fuller Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1365 sqft
Welcome Home to The Baldwin
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated September 7 at 04:29pm
Northeast Grand Rapids
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Square Grand Rapids
1836 Mason St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,089
1011 sqft
Cambridge Square Apartments is an affordable community on the northeast side of Grand Rapids, Mich., offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastown
1 Unit Available
454 Ethel SE
454 Ethel Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
Gorgeous 4 bed/ 1 bath Home in East Town - You won't want to miss out on this amazing 4 bedroom, 1 bath home right in East Town! This home features: hardwood floors throughout, a basement, original trim and amazing character! Pets are OK with pet

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Belknap Lookout
1 Unit Available
619 Prospect Ave Northeast
619 Prospect Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
- Awesome 3 bedroom, 2 story single family Home with convenient location! Only MINUTES from Downtown GR, Colleges, Medical Mile, Entertainment, Restaurants and much more! Step inside and you will not be disappointed with the spacious layout

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
1008 Helen St. Ne
1008 Helen Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedroom home on the NE side - This cute 3 bedroom home on the NE side of Grand Rapids is move in ready! This home is close to the Medical Mile and Eastown. Inside your will find hard wood flooring and a washer and dryer for your convenience.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Creston
1 Unit Available
1317 Herrick Ave
1317 Herrick Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1554 sqft
NE GR 3 Bed, 1 Bath Home - Nicely updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home on Grand Rapids NE side. To view our virtual tour, please follow this link: https://my.matterport.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Garfield Park
1 Unit Available
322 Brown St SE
322 Brown Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
GSD properties - Property Id: 285043 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285043 Property Id 285043 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5798059)

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heritage Hill
1 Unit Available
454 Wealthy St SE # 1
454 Wealthy Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
This awesome three bedroom two bathroom apartment is... well, awesome! The living room is nice and big and the kitchen is giant! The bedrooms are nice and bright with lots of windows.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
1 Unit Available
254 Washington St SE Apt 4
254 Washington Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
This amazing three bedroom, two bathroom makes you feel like you're in a mini mansion! It has all sorts of charm, with it's spiral staircase and it's huge windows. The location is awesome as well! It also comes with a one stall garage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Belknap Lookout
1 Unit Available
450 Hopson NE
450 Hopson Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
988 sqft
450 Hopson NE- $100 off first month's rent! - Cute NE side home with a garage and fenced yard. Kitchen was renovated just a year ago and has stainless appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Washer/dryer and lots of storage space in the basement.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2121 Shangrai La Dr SE 2121
2121 Shangra-La Drive Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1500 sqft
Unit 2121 Available 06/15/20 Spacious 3 bedrooms Plus Extra big Bonus Room - Property Id: 113382 Beautiful 3 bedroom house with total 5 spacious rooms and 2 full bathrooms in the Duplex. Has big laundry room with new GE appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South East End
1 Unit Available
1153-1155 Alto SE
1153 Alto Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1153-1155 Alto SE - 1153 Available 06/13/20 Southeast Grand Rapids duplex - 3 bed 1 1/2 bath newly renovated spacious duplex in Southeast Grand Rapids.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
SWAN
1 Unit Available
739 Sibley St NW
739 Sibley Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
4 bed 1.5 bath home with beautiful hardwood floors close to downtown campus. Updated kitchen and baths One stall garage with a driveway $40 application fee No Pets Allowed (RLNE5191205)

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Baxter
1 Unit Available
819 Bates St SE
819 Bates Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available 08/10/20 819 Bates St. SE Available August 10, 2020 $1,500.00/month $1,500.00 Security Deposit Check out this beautiful 3BR 1.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
440 Diamond NE
440 Diamond Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
440 Diamond NE Available 06/15/20 440 Diamond NE - Large, beautifully remodeled home in Midtown. Less than a block from Michigan St. shops, restaurants/bars, and grocery store.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Creston
1 Unit Available
53 Mathews Ct NE
53 Mathews Court Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedroom home! Coming available in June! - This well maintained 4 bedroom features a modern kitchen with updated appliances, great counter top space and an abundance of cabinetry storage.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
101 Fuller Ave NE
101 Fuller Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
983 sqft
101 Fuller Ave NE Available 06/13/20 101 Fuller - 3 bed/1 bath just steps from the Fulton St Farmers Market! - Steps from the Farmers Market, great food and coffee shops, Aquinas - with a super cute fenced in back yard! Off-street parking - even has

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
John Ball Park
1 Unit Available
1325 Lake Michigan Dr. NW
1325 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
Close to Downtown! Includes washer and dryer - Beautiful home within minutes to downtown. Main floor features huge great room with french doors to a sunroom, kitchen, den, office, breakfast nook and half bath.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
SWAN
1 Unit Available
1039 Jackson St NW
1039 Jackson Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1039 Jackson St. NW Available 08/07/20 1039 Jackson NW Available August 7, 2020 $2,250.00/month $2,250.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Baxter
1 Unit Available
827 Logan St SE
827 Logan Street Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
Updated home within walking distance to many of GRs best bars and restaurants! The kitchen and bathroom have been completely redone in 2017 and include newer cabinets, counter tops, subway tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, vanity and

June 2020 Grand Rapids Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Grand Rapids Rent Report. Grand Rapids rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Grand Rapids rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Grand Rapids Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Grand Rapids Rent Report. Grand Rapids rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Grand Rapids rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Grand Rapids rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month Grand Rapids rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Grand Rapids stand at $758 for a one-bedroom apartment and $920 for a two-bedroom. Grand Rapids' year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Michigan

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Grand Rapids, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Michigan, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Dearborn is the most expensive of all Michigan's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,382; of the 10 largest Michigan cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Warren experiencing the fastest growth (+3.3%).
    • Livonia, Dearborn, and Sterling Heights have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.2%, 1.2%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Grand Rapids rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Grand Rapids has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Grand Rapids is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Grand Rapids' median two-bedroom rent of $920 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Grand Rapids.
    • While rents in Grand Rapids remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Grand Rapids than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Grand Rapids.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

