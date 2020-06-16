All apartments in Grand Rapids
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

801 Broadway Avenue NW

801 Broadway Avenue Northwest · (248) 880-9084
Location

801 Broadway Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
West Grand

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 447 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1704 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Rent is $ 2,300.00 per month plus utilities with a security deposit of $3,000 plus a lease for 12 months. In 2014 the site was remodeled converting the top floor into exclusive Clark Place Condominiums sitting on top floor. 1,700 square foot condo overlooks the Grand Rapids skyline with natural light from a bank of large south facing windows. Ample free parking for guests, banquet hall, onsite exercise facility, outside grills, and amphitheater. Walking distance to stores, restaurants, waterfront parks, and bus stops. Open floor plan with large kitchen, walk-in pantry and table space which flows into huge great room. Soaring 13.5 foot ceilings, designed with 2 master in-suite bedrooms/baths. Huge closets and full-size laundry. Wood floors in common area, and carpet in bedrooms. Granite counters throughout. 2 car garage. Updated walk-in master shower, ceiling fans, plush carpet, LED track lighting, under cabinet lighting, extra cabinets & shelving.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Broadway Avenue NW have any available units?
801 Broadway Avenue NW has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 Broadway Avenue NW have?
Some of 801 Broadway Avenue NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Broadway Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
801 Broadway Avenue NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Broadway Avenue NW pet-friendly?
No, 801 Broadway Avenue NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Rapids.
Does 801 Broadway Avenue NW offer parking?
Yes, 801 Broadway Avenue NW does offer parking.
Does 801 Broadway Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 Broadway Avenue NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Broadway Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 801 Broadway Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 801 Broadway Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 801 Broadway Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Broadway Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 Broadway Avenue NW has units with dishwashers.
