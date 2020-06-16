801 Broadway Avenue NW

Amenities

Rent is $ 2,300.00 per month plus utilities with a security deposit of $3,000 plus a lease for 12 months. In 2014 the site was remodeled converting the top floor into exclusive Clark Place Condominiums sitting on top floor. 1,700 square foot condo overlooks the Grand Rapids skyline with natural light from a bank of large south facing windows. Ample free parking for guests, banquet hall, onsite exercise facility, outside grills, and amphitheater. Walking distance to stores, restaurants, waterfront parks, and bus stops. Open floor plan with large kitchen, walk-in pantry and table space which flows into huge great room. Soaring 13.5 foot ceilings, designed with 2 master in-suite bedrooms/baths. Huge closets and full-size laundry. Wood floors in common area, and carpet in bedrooms. Granite counters throughout. 2 car garage. Updated walk-in master shower, ceiling fans, plush carpet, LED track lighting, under cabinet lighting, extra cabinets & shelving.