725 East Fulton
725 East Fulton

725 East Fulton Street · (616) 516-1961
725 East Fulton Street, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 2 baths, $1650 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,650

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1483 sqft

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
carpet
range
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
pet friendly
parking
Available 08/01/20 Downtown/Heritage Hill/East Hills - 4/5 bedroom - Property Id: 306201

Available AUGUST 1 . . . currently rented!
5 bedroom (2 bedrooms are attached in the upstairs by a doorway only), 1 1/2 bath house.

Main floor - 3 bedrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, mudroom/laundry, full bath, and half bath. Hardwood floors in 4 rooms, laminate in 2 rooms, carpet one bedroom, vinyl in bathrooms

Upstairs - 2 carpeted bedrooms that are separated by a doorway. NOTE: You must walk through one bedroom to get to the other.

Shared driveway with off-street parking for 4 vehicles, FREE washer and dryer, newer windows, newer furnace, newer hot water heater.

A pet is possible with additional deposit and fees.
Property Id 306201

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5876754)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 East Fulton have any available units?
725 East Fulton has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 725 East Fulton have?
Some of 725 East Fulton's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 East Fulton currently offering any rent specials?
725 East Fulton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 East Fulton pet-friendly?
Yes, 725 East Fulton is pet friendly.
Does 725 East Fulton offer parking?
Yes, 725 East Fulton offers parking.
Does 725 East Fulton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 725 East Fulton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 East Fulton have a pool?
No, 725 East Fulton does not have a pool.
Does 725 East Fulton have accessible units?
No, 725 East Fulton does not have accessible units.
Does 725 East Fulton have units with dishwashers?
No, 725 East Fulton does not have units with dishwashers.
