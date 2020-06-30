725 East Fulton

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 Downtown/Heritage Hill/East Hills - 4/5 bedroom - Property Id: 306201



Available AUGUST 1 . . . currently rented!

5 bedroom (2 bedrooms are attached in the upstairs by a doorway only), 1 1/2 bath house.



Main floor - 3 bedrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, mudroom/laundry, full bath, and half bath. Hardwood floors in 4 rooms, laminate in 2 rooms, carpet one bedroom, vinyl in bathrooms



Upstairs - 2 carpeted bedrooms that are separated by a doorway. NOTE: You must walk through one bedroom to get to the other.



Shared driveway with off-street parking for 4 vehicles, FREE washer and dryer, newer windows, newer furnace, newer hot water heater.



A pet is possible with additional deposit and fees.

Property Id 306201



No Pets Allowed



