Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

450 Hopson NE- $100 off first month's rent! - Cute NE side home with a garage and fenced yard. Kitchen was renovated just a year ago and has stainless appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Washer/dryer and lots of storage space in the basement. Pets OK with additional fees.



$100 off first month's rent.



(RLNE5763013)