Amenities
440 Diamond NE - Large, beautifully remodeled home in Midtown. Less than a block from Michigan St. shops, restaurants/bars, and grocery store. The first floor features refinished hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, and bedroom, remodeled bathroom with walk-in tile shower, and remodeled kitchen with snack bar, stainless appliances, and tile backsplash. The second floor features three bedrooms and a second remodeled bathroom with double sink. New washer/dryer and laundry area can be found in the basement.
(RLNE4917639)