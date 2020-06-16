All apartments in Grand Rapids
Find more places like 440 Diamond NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Rapids, MI
/
440 Diamond NE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:48 PM

440 Diamond NE

440 Diamond Avenue Northeast · (616) 855-4540 ext. 5
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Grand Rapids
See all
Midtown
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

440 Diamond Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 440 Diamond NE · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
440 Diamond NE - Large, beautifully remodeled home in Midtown. Less than a block from Michigan St. shops, restaurants/bars, and grocery store. The first floor features refinished hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, and bedroom, remodeled bathroom with walk-in tile shower, and remodeled kitchen with snack bar, stainless appliances, and tile backsplash. The second floor features three bedrooms and a second remodeled bathroom with double sink. New washer/dryer and laundry area can be found in the basement.

(RLNE4917639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 Diamond NE have any available units?
440 Diamond NE has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 440 Diamond NE have?
Some of 440 Diamond NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 Diamond NE currently offering any rent specials?
440 Diamond NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 Diamond NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 440 Diamond NE is pet friendly.
Does 440 Diamond NE offer parking?
Yes, 440 Diamond NE does offer parking.
Does 440 Diamond NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 440 Diamond NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 Diamond NE have a pool?
No, 440 Diamond NE does not have a pool.
Does 440 Diamond NE have accessible units?
No, 440 Diamond NE does not have accessible units.
Does 440 Diamond NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 Diamond NE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 440 Diamond NE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Venue Tower Apartments
15 Ottawa Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Springs at Knapp's Crossing
2550 E Beltline Ave NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
601 Lake Michigan Dr NW
601 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Arena Place
55 Ottawa Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Pointe O Woods
4065 Pointe O Woods St SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49508
Foote Hills
4630 Common Way Dr SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
The Baldwin
11 Fuller Avenue Southeast
Grand Rapids, MI 49506
The Fountains Apartments
3900 Whispering Way Dr SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Similar Pages

Grand Rapids 1 BedroomsGrand Rapids 2 Bedrooms
Grand Rapids Apartments with ParkingGrand Rapids Pet Friendly Places
Grand Rapids Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kalamazoo, MIWyoming, MIBattle Creek, MIHolland, MIForest Hills, MIKentwood, MIMuskegon, MI
Northview, MIGrand Haven, MIGrandville, MIEast Grand Rapids, MIRockford, MIZeeland, MI
Springfield, MIPortland, MISpring Lake, MIPortage, MIMuskegon Heights, MIBig Rapids, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

CrestonHeartside Downtown Grand RapidsNortheast Grand Rapids
Belknap LookoutWest GrandMidtown
SwanEast Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Cornerstone UniversityGrand Rapids Community College
Aquinas CollegeKalamazoo College
Muskegon Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity