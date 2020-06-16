38 Campau Circle NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Amazing lifestyle and view at 38 Campau and Plaza Towers. Live in the clouds with fabulous views of downtown city skyline in this one of a kind 1,363sq. ft. luxury condo custom finished by Rock Kaufman for those with a discerning taste!-Spacious 1 Bedroom Suite-Luxury Master Bath-Additional Custom Bath-Custom kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances-Custom tile flooring throughout kitchen, living, and dining-Rich interior finishes-Attached Atrium w/motorized blinds-Covered parking included-Gorgeous SE City ViewsLive just a stroll from it all at Plaza Towers. Enjoy Rosa Parks Circle, Celebration on the Grand, Artprize, Festivals and more just outside the wonderful gates of 38 Campau Circle! Perfect location with easy access to freeways, restaurants, entertainment and more!