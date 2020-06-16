All apartments in Grand Rapids
38 Campau Circle NW
Last updated April 18 2020 at 2:44 PM

38 Campau Circle NW

38 Campau Circle Northwest · (616) 575-1800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

38 Campau Circle Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Amazing lifestyle and view at 38 Campau and Plaza Towers. Live in the clouds with fabulous views of downtown city skyline in this one of a kind 1,363sq. ft. luxury condo custom finished by Rock Kaufman for those with a discerning taste!-Spacious 1 Bedroom Suite-Luxury Master Bath-Additional Custom Bath-Custom kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances-Custom tile flooring throughout kitchen, living, and dining-Rich interior finishes-Attached Atrium w/motorized blinds-Covered parking included-Gorgeous SE City ViewsLive just a stroll from it all at Plaza Towers. Enjoy Rosa Parks Circle, Celebration on the Grand, Artprize, Festivals and more just outside the wonderful gates of 38 Campau Circle! Perfect location with easy access to freeways, restaurants, entertainment and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Campau Circle NW have any available units?
38 Campau Circle NW has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 38 Campau Circle NW have?
Some of 38 Campau Circle NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Campau Circle NW currently offering any rent specials?
38 Campau Circle NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Campau Circle NW pet-friendly?
No, 38 Campau Circle NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Rapids.
Does 38 Campau Circle NW offer parking?
Yes, 38 Campau Circle NW does offer parking.
Does 38 Campau Circle NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 38 Campau Circle NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Campau Circle NW have a pool?
Yes, 38 Campau Circle NW has a pool.
Does 38 Campau Circle NW have accessible units?
No, 38 Campau Circle NW does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Campau Circle NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 Campau Circle NW has units with dishwashers.
