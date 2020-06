Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed parking some paid utils range oven

This open floor plan garden level one bedroom apartment has tons of windows and off street parking. The living room is nice and open to the dining room and kitchen. The bedroom is huge and has two closets!



Available Now



Pets are allowed with $25 more rent and $100 pet fee.



Please call within business hours 9:00am-5:00pm. This phone is the after hours maintenance line after 5:00pm, we would greatly appreciate calls for leasing to come in within those hours.



(RLNE5818837)