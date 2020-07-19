317 Robey Place Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Eastown spacious very nicely updated three or 4 bedroom and two bathroom home. Neutral paint, hardwood and carpet flooring throughout. Main floor has a formal dining room, living room, possible 4th bedroom, full bathroom and kitchen with stove, fridge and microwave. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and a second full bathroom. Off-street parking for up to three cars too! Small backyard as well. New residents will be responsible for gas, water, electric, trash and lawn / snowcare. To use our self showing option register by using this link: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2066729?source=marketing, for screening or an application go to www.accesspmgroup.com or 616-301-9450.



ATTENTION APPLICANT! If you believe you will not pass the screening criteria as described on the APMG Screening Criteria Website Page, we recommend that you DO NOT complete the application and pay the application fee. The application fee is $40.00 per adult applicant or guarantor applicant, 18 years of age or older. Every occupant 18 years of age or older must fill out an application. APPLICATION FEES ARE NON REFUNDABLE. The application fee also applies to ALL GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.