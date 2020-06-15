All apartments in Grand Rapids
Find more places like 148 College Ave NE Apt 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Rapids, MI
/
148 College Ave NE Apt 3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

148 College Ave NE Apt 3

148 College Avenue Northeast · (616) 942-8949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Grand Rapids
See all
Heritage Hill
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

148 College Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Heritage Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 148 Apt 3 College NE · Avail. now

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Nice apartment in a great location near the corner of College and Fountain. Easy walk to college, downtown, Medical Mile, Martha's Vineyard and other shops and restaurants. Hardwood floors, lots of built ins in the bedroom. Nice kitchen with dishwasher. Upstairs unit. 1 well behaved dog or cat allowed. $250 pet fee. Tenant pays electric. Landlord pays water and gas. Off street parking.

Located in Heritage Hill just S of Lyon, this 4 unit apartment is walking distance from the hospitals, and downtown, as well as close to bus lines. Lovely hardwood floors, nice size rooms, lots of built ins in the bedroom, remodeled bath.

Equal Housing Opportunity

If you want to schedule a showing of this property or have a question not answered here, PLEASE EMAIL,
DONNA.MLMRESIDENCELEASINGLLC@GMAIL.COM

PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY TO BE SURE YOU ARE NOT ASKING A QUESTION ALREADY ANSWERED HERE.

If you do not have email you may call 616 240 4253, however email is the definitely the preferred and quickest mode of communication.

MLM Residence Leasing LLC
616-942-8949
MLM Realty LLC
616-942-9298- do not call this number for information

(RLNE2812983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 College Ave NE Apt 3 have any available units?
148 College Ave NE Apt 3 has a unit available for $890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 148 College Ave NE Apt 3 have?
Some of 148 College Ave NE Apt 3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 College Ave NE Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
148 College Ave NE Apt 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 College Ave NE Apt 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 148 College Ave NE Apt 3 is pet friendly.
Does 148 College Ave NE Apt 3 offer parking?
Yes, 148 College Ave NE Apt 3 does offer parking.
Does 148 College Ave NE Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 148 College Ave NE Apt 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 College Ave NE Apt 3 have a pool?
No, 148 College Ave NE Apt 3 does not have a pool.
Does 148 College Ave NE Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 148 College Ave NE Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 148 College Ave NE Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 148 College Ave NE Apt 3 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 148 College Ave NE Apt 3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lofts on Michigan
740 Michigan Street Northeast
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Venue Tower Apartments
15 Ottawa Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
601 Lake Michigan Dr NW
601 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Greenfield Apartments
1640 S Greenfield Cir NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49505
The Knoll Towhomes of Ada
1040 Spaulding Avenue Southeast
Grand Rapids, MI 49301
The Valley
4100 Whispering Ln NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Arena Place
55 Ottawa Ave NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
The Fountains Apartments
3900 Whispering Way Dr SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Similar Pages

Grand Rapids 1 BedroomsGrand Rapids 2 Bedrooms
Grand Rapids Apartments with ParkingGrand Rapids Pet Friendly Places
Grand Rapids Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kalamazoo, MIWyoming, MIBattle Creek, MIHolland, MIForest Hills, MIKentwood, MIMuskegon, MI
Northview, MIGrand Haven, MIGrandville, MIEast Grand Rapids, MIRockford, MIZeeland, MI
Springfield, MIPortland, MISpring Lake, MIPortage, MIMuskegon Heights, MIBig Rapids, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

CrestonHeartside Downtown Grand RapidsNortheast Grand Rapids
Belknap LookoutWest GrandMidtown
SwanEast Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Cornerstone UniversityGrand Rapids Community College
Aquinas CollegeKalamazoo College
Muskegon Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity