148 College Ave NE Apt 3

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Nice apartment in a great location near the corner of College and Fountain. Easy walk to college, downtown, Medical Mile, Martha's Vineyard and other shops and restaurants. Hardwood floors, lots of built ins in the bedroom. Nice kitchen with dishwasher. Upstairs unit. 1 well behaved dog or cat allowed. $250 pet fee. Tenant pays electric. Landlord pays water and gas. Off street parking.



Located in Heritage Hill just S of Lyon, this 4 unit apartment is walking distance from the hospitals, and downtown, as well as close to bus lines. Lovely hardwood floors, nice size rooms, lots of built ins in the bedroom, remodeled bath.



Equal Housing Opportunity



If you want to schedule a showing of this property or have a question not answered here, PLEASE EMAIL,

DONNA.MLMRESIDENCELEASINGLLC@GMAIL.COM



PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY TO BE SURE YOU ARE NOT ASKING A QUESTION ALREADY ANSWERED HERE.



If you do not have email you may call 616 240 4253, however email is the definitely the preferred and quickest mode of communication.



MLM Residence Leasing LLC

616-942-8949

MLM Realty LLC

616-942-9298- do not call this number for information



(RLNE2812983)