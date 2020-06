Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool table

Close to Downtown! Includes washer and dryer - Beautiful home within minutes to downtown. Main floor features huge great room with french doors to a sunroom, kitchen, den, office, breakfast nook and half bath. Upstairs has four good-sized bedrooms and great bathroom with tiled shower. Lower level is not finished, but tons of storage, pool table and washer/dryer. Off street parking and gorgeous hardwood floors on the main level.



(RLNE4067699)