1317 Herrick Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

NE GR 3 Bed, 1 Bath Home - Nicely updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home on Grand Rapids NE side.



To view our virtual tour, please follow this link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=vx81VJnNGzW



This home features a kitchen, eating area, living room, 2 bedrooms and bathroom on the main floor, with hardwood floors throughout. The 2nd floor is a large 3rd bedroom. The basement features a large rec room with plenty of space for entertaining, as well as laundry, storage and mechanicals. The home has a nice backyard and 1 stall garage. Schedule your showing today!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5842423)