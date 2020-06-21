All apartments in Grand Rapids
1317 Herrick Ave

1317 Herrick Avenue Northeast
Location

1317 Herrick Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Creston

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
NE GR 3 Bed, 1 Bath Home - Nicely updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home on Grand Rapids NE side.

To view our virtual tour, please follow this link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=vx81VJnNGzW

This home features a kitchen, eating area, living room, 2 bedrooms and bathroom on the main floor, with hardwood floors throughout. The 2nd floor is a large 3rd bedroom. The basement features a large rec room with plenty of space for entertaining, as well as laundry, storage and mechanicals. The home has a nice backyard and 1 stall garage. Schedule your showing today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5842423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 Herrick Ave have any available units?
1317 Herrick Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Rapids, MI.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 Herrick Ave have?
Some of 1317 Herrick Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 Herrick Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Herrick Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Herrick Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1317 Herrick Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1317 Herrick Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1317 Herrick Ave does offer parking.
Does 1317 Herrick Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 Herrick Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Herrick Ave have a pool?
No, 1317 Herrick Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1317 Herrick Ave have accessible units?
No, 1317 Herrick Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Herrick Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1317 Herrick Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
