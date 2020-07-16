All apartments in Grand Rapids
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

1257 North Ave NE

1257 North Avenue Northeast · (616) 248-0141
Location

1257 North Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Creston

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1400 · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome home to your new beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with a huge kitchen and newer windows throughout to let that fresh air and warm sunshine in.

Just minutes from Downtown, GVSU, CC and all Grand Rapids has to offer. Close to US 131, shopping, schools, entertainment and public transportation.

Fresh modern paint colors - completely remodeled throughout.

Off street parking and 1 stall garage.

Get together with family and friends in the private back yard for coffee or to study!

Main Floor Laundry & 1/2 bath.
Full basement with work bench and 1/2 bath.

Employment verification, current landlord verification, credit check and criminal background check required - $30.00 per person non-refundable - contact for more info.

**Could you please call our office so we can tell you more about this property and set up a showing.

**Leave a voice mail if no one is available and we’ll contact you back as soon as possible!

We like you to call the office because there are too many scammers with just using email.
(RLNE3805663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1257 North Ave NE have any available units?
1257 North Ave NE has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 1257 North Ave NE have?
Some of 1257 North Ave NE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1257 North Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
1257 North Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1257 North Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1257 North Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 1257 North Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 1257 North Ave NE offers parking.
Does 1257 North Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1257 North Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1257 North Ave NE have a pool?
No, 1257 North Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 1257 North Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 1257 North Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1257 North Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1257 North Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
