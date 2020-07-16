1257 North Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Welcome home to your new beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with a huge kitchen and newer windows throughout to let that fresh air and warm sunshine in.



Just minutes from Downtown, GVSU, CC and all Grand Rapids has to offer. Close to US 131, shopping, schools, entertainment and public transportation.



Fresh modern paint colors - completely remodeled throughout.



Off street parking and 1 stall garage.



Get together with family and friends in the private back yard for coffee or to study!



Main Floor Laundry & 1/2 bath.

Full basement with work bench and 1/2 bath.



Employment verification, current landlord verification, credit check and criminal background check required - $30.00 per person non-refundable - contact for more info.



**Could you please call our office so we can tell you more about this property and set up a showing.



**Leave a voice mail if no one is available and we’ll contact you back as soon as possible!



We like you to call the office because there are too many scammers with just using email.

(RLNE3805663)