Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

1245 Garfield Ave NW

1245 Garfield Avenue Northwest · (616) 425-1322
Location

1245 Garfield Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
West Grand

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit SPACIOUS 4BR 2Ba HOME FOR RENT · Avail. Aug 7

$1,600

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
SPACIOUS 4BR 2Ba HOME FOR RENT Available 08/07/20 1245 Garfield Ave. NW
$1,500.00/month
Available Aug 7, 2020

Check out this amazing 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom property for rent! This newly updated home is complete with newer paint, hardwood floors throughout, AND not just 1 but 2 living spaces! There is a 2 Stall Garage and room for 3 cars next to the garage as well. The location is close to both GVSU and GRCC Campus.

For Showings or Questions Contact:
Casi French-Leasing Agent
Curtis Morgan-Property Manager
American Realty of WMI
838 Cherry St. SE
616.425.1322

(RLNE1689397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1245 Garfield Ave NW have any available units?
1245 Garfield Ave NW has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Grand Rapids, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Rapids Rent Report.
What amenities does 1245 Garfield Ave NW have?
Some of 1245 Garfield Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1245 Garfield Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
1245 Garfield Ave NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1245 Garfield Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1245 Garfield Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 1245 Garfield Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 1245 Garfield Ave NW does offer parking.
Does 1245 Garfield Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1245 Garfield Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1245 Garfield Ave NW have a pool?
No, 1245 Garfield Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 1245 Garfield Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 1245 Garfield Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1245 Garfield Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1245 Garfield Ave NW has units with dishwashers.
