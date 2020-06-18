Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

SPACIOUS 4BR 2Ba HOME FOR RENT Available 08/07/20 1245 Garfield Ave. NW

$1,500.00/month

Available Aug 7, 2020



Check out this amazing 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom property for rent! This newly updated home is complete with newer paint, hardwood floors throughout, AND not just 1 but 2 living spaces! There is a 2 Stall Garage and room for 3 cars next to the garage as well. The location is close to both GVSU and GRCC Campus.



For Showings or Questions Contact:

Casi French-Leasing Agent

Curtis Morgan-Property Manager

American Realty of WMI

838 Cherry St. SE

616.425.1322



(RLNE1689397)