28275 Orchard Lake Road

Amenities

parking recently renovated conference room some paid utils

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities conference room parking

LOCATION - Prime Area of Farmington Hills. Large 6 room suite for lease (Current set up is Reception, 3 offices, conference room and storage). Electric, Gas and Water included; No CAM charges; Lots of Natural Light and Custom Finishes (We can accommodate upgrades and changes easily, furniture available at no cost); Property Management Onsite (Deal directly with the owner, no agent or agency); Never be without power (Back-up Generator for Bldg.); Ample Parking (Close and convenient- walk less than 50 feet); well maintained and updated (New roof, Newly remodeled bathrooms); 24 hour access; Easy access to I-696 just ¼ mile north of 12 Mile Rd and a short distance from I-96, I-275, US-24, M-10 and M-39. Monument Signage, Basement Storage and Cleaning Service Available; Other suites available up to 6 rooms. 1 YEAR MINIMUM LEASE NEGOTIABLE $1,750/month. Possible discount for long term leases.