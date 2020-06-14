All apartments in Farmington Hills
Last updated April 22 2020 at 1:50 AM

28275 Orchard Lake Road

28275 Orchard Lake Road · (248) 994-0400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28275 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills, MI 48334

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 9381 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
conference room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
LOCATION - Prime Area of Farmington Hills. Large 6 room suite for lease (Current set up is Reception, 3 offices, conference room and storage). Electric, Gas and Water included; No CAM charges; Lots of Natural Light and Custom Finishes (We can accommodate upgrades and changes easily, furniture available at no cost); Property Management Onsite (Deal directly with the owner, no agent or agency); Never be without power (Back-up Generator for Bldg.); Ample Parking (Close and convenient- walk less than 50 feet); well maintained and updated (New roof, Newly remodeled bathrooms); 24 hour access; Easy access to I-696 just ¼ mile north of 12 Mile Rd and a short distance from I-96, I-275, US-24, M-10 and M-39. Monument Signage, Basement Storage and Cleaning Service Available; Other suites available up to 6 rooms. 1 YEAR MINIMUM LEASE NEGOTIABLE $1,750/month. Possible discount for long term leases.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28275 Orchard Lake Road have any available units?
28275 Orchard Lake Road has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28275 Orchard Lake Road have?
Some of 28275 Orchard Lake Road's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and conference room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28275 Orchard Lake Road currently offering any rent specials?
28275 Orchard Lake Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28275 Orchard Lake Road pet-friendly?
No, 28275 Orchard Lake Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmington Hills.
Does 28275 Orchard Lake Road offer parking?
Yes, 28275 Orchard Lake Road does offer parking.
Does 28275 Orchard Lake Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28275 Orchard Lake Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28275 Orchard Lake Road have a pool?
No, 28275 Orchard Lake Road does not have a pool.
Does 28275 Orchard Lake Road have accessible units?
No, 28275 Orchard Lake Road does not have accessible units.
Does 28275 Orchard Lake Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 28275 Orchard Lake Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28275 Orchard Lake Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 28275 Orchard Lake Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
