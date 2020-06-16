23077 Piper Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance fireplace internet access

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

Ranch style home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Custom floors. Kitchen appliances are included. Fireplace in the living room. Small half basement. Washer and Dryer are NOT included.



Application Requirements -- Must Have

Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2375. (2.5x Rent)

No evictions filed in the last 5 years.

No Felonies in the last 5 years.



Yes, Pets are welcome

No Section 8

East Detroit Schools



CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!

(734) 287-6619



PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.



"From our family to yours, welcome home."