apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:59 AM
43 Apartments for rent in Wyandotte, MI with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
10177 NANCYS BLVD
10177 Nancys Boulevard, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1232 sqft
ONE YEAR LEASE MINIMUM-$1175. INCLUDES A DETACHED GARAGE WITH AUTO OPENER. WATER INCLUDED. NO PETS AND NO SMOKERS PLEASE IN UNIT. UNIT IS ON THE 2ND FLOOR AND HAS A BALCONY FACING EAST SIDE OF BUILDING OVERLOOKING THE LARGE GRASSY AREA.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
24178 PARKE LANE
24178 Parke Lane, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1185 sqft
ISLAND LIVING ...QUIET AND PEACEFUL TOO..SECOND FLOOR ,WELL CARED FOR 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATHS CONDO HAS WALK-IN CLOSET AND A DOUBLE CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM. LAUNDRY UNIT ALSO. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED TOO. ENJOY THE BALCONY WITH SERENE VIEWS.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Allen Park
14641 Oconnor Ave
14641 O'connor Avenue, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1041 sqft
Beautiful brick 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow in a beautiful neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout this clean, recently renovated home. Appliances included as well as granite countertops in the kitchen, as well as central air. Click to Apply!
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
5645 Edgewood St
5645 Edgewood Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
GREAT HOME!!! GREAT LOCATION! Brand new home...FULLY upgraded! NEW Kitchen New Bathroom New Carpet Great Yard with great privacy and amazing deck to BBQ and enjoy the wonderful Michigan weather, Beautiful Granite Countertops.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Riverview
18771 Koester St
18771 Koester Street, Riverview, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1040 sqft
Spacious Single Family Home - Property Id: 316413 Beautiful kitchen with new laminate flooring, carpet throughout the house, very spacious back yard with a storage shed. Renter is responsible for all utilities. No smoking or pets allowed.
Results within 10 miles of Wyandotte
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
23 Units Available
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,386
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,526
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,782
1505 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
25 Units Available
Henery Ford
Fairlane Meadow
4900 Heather Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$899
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1093 sqft
Luxury units include extra storage, fireplace and laundry. Residents in the community enjoy 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, gym, parking, sauna and tennis court. Great location close to dining, shopping and entertainment.
Last updated July 11 at 12:34am
11 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,182
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Detroit Riverwalk, Hart Plaza, and West Riverfront Park. Units feature great views, spacious floor plans, and fully equipped kitchens. Community has grilling stations, onsite restaurant, and pool.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
Central
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,545
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1103 sqft
Welcome to The Boulevard in Detroit’s New Center, featuring modern rental apartments located in the heart of an international city, in a neighborhood of professional institutions and cultural gems.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
$1,225
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1034 sqft
REDUCED RENT ON SELECT APARTMENTS, LIMITED TIME ONLY*! Live within walking distance to Downtown Detroit. DuCharme Place is the perfect community for those looking to experience a city lifestyle.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
2 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
Village of Hyde Park
2 Lafayette Plaisance Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Step inside The Village of Hyde Park and discover our beautiful two-bedroom townhomes.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mexicantown - Southwest Detroit
251 W Grand Blvd
251 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Right in the heart of Hubbard Farms and Mexican Town! This home boasts of impressive wood-work. The first floor has an open layout which showcases elegant hardwood floors. Plenty of space, three bedrooms, and extra storage space in the attic.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Detroit
1520 Leverette St
1520 Leverette Street, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$800
Corktown one bedroom, one bath lower flat. With all hardwood floors, bay windows, and a faux fireplace. Perfect location, steps away from Michigan Ave, Slows BBQ, Astro Coffee, and Ottava Via.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
2 Units Available
Downtown Detroit
Furnished Suites - Corktown @ The Corner Detroit
1620 Michigan Avenue, Detroit, MI
Studio
$2,100
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,090
728 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. More options available at MotorCityRelocation.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Detroit
The Elliott Building
10 Grand River Avenue, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1184 sqft
Apt. 501 Available 08/01/20 Live in the midst of all Downtown Detroit has to offer! At the corner of Woodward and Grand River, across from the Shinola hotel and just steps away from all the fabulous restaurants and shopping.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
23370 Sunset Rd
23370 Sunset Rd, Taylor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1540 sqft
Beautiful 2 story condo located South of Superior Road and West of Pardee Road. This condo features nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances that include fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
University
15 E Kirby Unit 915
15 East Kirby Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
COMING SOON! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! FURNISHED STUDIO APARTMENT RIGHT DOWNTOWN DETROIT! - LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! FURNISHED STUDIO APARTMENT RIGHT DOWNTOWN IS PERFECT FOR STUDENTS OR YOUNG PROFESSIONALS! LAUNDRY IN UNIT AND COMES FULLY
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Central
The Richmond
656 Lothrop Road, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
WE HAVE DISCOUNTED THE RENT JUST FOR YOU!! BEAUTIFUL HISTORIC BUILDING right behind THE FISHER BUILDING. Move in by 3/31/2020 with a discount in rent.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Detroit
Cherboneau Condominiums
1545 Cherboneau Place, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Great Downtown Condo! Located right behind Lafayette Towers, next to the Dequindre Cut, on Lafayette Park. Two bedrooms, one full bath with storage room in the basement and on-premise laundry facility.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
23217 Sunset Rd
23217 Sunset Rd, Taylor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1200 sqft
Spacious second floor condo located North of Eureka Road and West of Pardee Road.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
University
248 Mack Ave Apt 3
248 Mack Avenue, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1250 sqft
Brush park living -brand new 2 bedroom 2 bath 2 story condo across the street from whole foods -indoor garage parking -across the street from the dmc and walking distance to ford field , comerica and many more attractions - stunning bedroom views of
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Patersons Home
14360 Gage St
14360 Gage Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1032 sqft
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Westwood
24421 Princeton St
24421 Princeton Street, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,272
1050 sqft
DON'T LET BAD CREDIT STOP YOU FROM BEING A HOMEOWNER!! You can be a homeowner of this very home. This is NOT a rental home but a purchase. This home is approximately $5,000 down and monthly payment $1,272 which included taxes and insurance as well.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
11719 Syracuse St
11719 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
Studio
$600
550 sqft
Studio with 1 bath and eat in kitchen. New flooring throughout the unit. Stove and Fridge are included. Community Washer and Dryer. Utilities Included. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $1500. (2.
