Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:02 AM

217 Apartments for rent in Berkley, MI with garage

Berkley apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Berkley
1 Unit Available
4228 Tyler Ave
4228 Tyler Avenue, Berkley, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
923 sqft
Great three bedroom bungalow located within walking distance to downtown Berkley and right next to Beaumont Hospital! Coved ceilings, arched doorways and glowing hardwood floors throughout! Spacious eat-in updated kitchen (all appliances included)

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Berkley
1 Unit Available
1079 LARKMOOR Boulevard
1079 Larkmoor Boulevard, Berkley, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1152 sqft
GREAT RENTAL OPTION ON A WONDERFUL BOULEVARD STREET IN BERKLEY. 3 BEDROOM COLONIAL HOME IS IN NICE CONDITION WITH AN UPDATED KITCHEN AND A RENOVATED MAIN BATH. LARGE FRONT LIVING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS AND FIREPLACE.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Berkley
1 Unit Available
4238 GRIFFITH
4238 Griffith Avenue, Berkley, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
800 sqft
Great location! WALKING DISTANCE TO BEAUMONT HOSPITAL. Beautiful updated house with newer appliances. This house has a 3rd bedroom in basement adding 330 sgft. One car detached garage and large backyard.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Berkley
1 Unit Available
2128 Thomas Avenue
2128 Thomas Avenue, Berkley, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1020 sqft
Fantastic 3-Bedroom Berkley Bungalow available! Convenient location close to highways, parks and tons of amenities. Fully applianced kitchen for cooking up a storm. New bathroom! Tons of storage in the basement. Fenced-in yard and pet friendly.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Berkley
1 Unit Available
3446 Thomas Avenue
3446 Thomas Avenue, Berkley, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1063 sqft
Beautifully updated home and very clean three bedroom Berkley bungalow. Sunny eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances. The second floor master bedroom has two closets, newer carpeting, and a sitting/office area are the top of the stairs.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Berkley
1 Unit Available
3560 ELLWOOD Avenue
3560 Ellwood Avenue, Berkley, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
700 sqft
Very charming and freshly painted home in a great central location close to Beaumont Hospital and downtown Berkley. Updated and well-maintained with hardwood floors and all appliances included.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Berkley
1 Unit Available
3861 KIPLING Avenue
3861 Kipling Avenue, Berkley, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1382 sqft
Amazing and rare rental opportunity in northeast Berkley.
Results within 1 mile of Berkley
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:37am
Royal Oak
3 Units Available
Metropolitan 13
4000 West 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
780 sqft
We get it. You want a cool location, a nice sized 2 br. apt, that's all character outside and new chic inside, with individuality written all over it.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments
201 North Lafayette Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,255
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With a walk score of 90, living at Metropolitan Lafayette means you can enjoy the convenience of walking to downtown Royal Oak! Amongst Oakland County's prime hotspots, Metropolitan Lafayette provides a prestigious address and a hip neighborhood.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
3018 GUILFORD Drive
3018 Guilford Drive, Royal Oak, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2028 sqft
Available for a Sept 1 move in. Fully furnished executive rental Month-to-month or short term lease with all utilities and lawn care included.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
927 W TWELVE MILE Road
927 West 12 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
820 sqft
Royal Oak Ranch in a great location near downtown. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Central Air, Updated kitchen , finished basement, 1.5 car garage, Large laundry room, nice deep fenced in backyard .

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
17252 Sunnybrook
17252 Sunnybrook Drive, Southfield, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1196 sqft
This 3 bedroom ranch is located on a dead end street & offers a secluded, private yard w/patio & shed. Absolutely MOVE IN Condition. Beautifullyrefinished hardwood floors, updated ceramic bath, white kitchen w/Euro cabinets.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
28031 RED LEAF Lane
28031 Red Leaf Lane, Southfield, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1422 sqft
Spacious sharp 3 bedroom 1 and 1/2 bath brick ranch for lease on a great street with easy 696 acccess This wonderful home has a large family room with a natural full brick wall fireplace , ceramic hearth and Mantle The home also has a generous

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
414 CATALPA Drive
414 Catalpa Drive, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1018 sqft
Spacious lower level flat w/ FIREPLACE & hardwood floor in prime Royal Oak location! Very well maintained unit w/ a great layout features two large bedrooms, kitchen w/ stove, refrigerator & DISHWASHER.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
432 S WASHINGTON AVE UNIT 1205
432 South Washington Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1398 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sophisticated and highly desirable condo for lease in downtown Royal Oak's prestigious THE FIFTH. This Lovely building features a doorman to ensure your safety and privacy along with an attached, heated garage with TWO assigned parking spaces.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
100 W 5TH Street
100 West 5th Street, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$3,000
1283 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing custom top floor CORNER condo with views of Detroit, Royal Oak and much more! With walking distance throughout downtown, you are in the heart of it all!! This is great to entertain, relax and become your new home.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
523 S PLEASANT Street
523 South Pleasant Street, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1032 sqft
Beautiful, two flat duplex close to downtown Royal Oak. Quaint old world charm surrounds you in this spacious unit. This apartment has hardwood floors, ceramic bath and a balcony off the back.

1 of 16

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
3329 Ravena Avenue
3329 Ravena Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1000 sqft
Premium Rental near Beaumont! Hardwood floors throughout most of main level - living room, dining room, and bedrooms. Kitchen has new granite counters and new stainless steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Berkley
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
Downtown Troy
39 Units Available
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,605
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:07am
Royal Oak
12 Units Available
The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,995
1309 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1890 sqft
Deluxe residence offers one- or two-story units with soaring 16- to 20-foot ceilings, private courtyards and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy concierge service, fitness center and rooftop lounge. Only blocks from nightlife and shopping.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Bagley
1 Unit Available
7747 W 7 MILE Road
7747 West 7 Mile Road, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1370 sqft
Oversized 3 Bdrm Bungalow Sits On Corner Of 7 Mile & Woodingham. All Brick exterior . Separate Dining Room. Part Fin Basement, 1 Car Garage with a new door excellent for storage. Wood floor on entry. Small back porch. Fenced yard. No pets no smokers.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
918 E 6th St
918 East 6th Street, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Welcome Home! Located on a serene tree lined street walking distance to down town. Here you will find all of the charm of a beautiful Royal Oak home with a twist. Main floor master bedroom with a private entrance to the covered back patio.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Turnkey/Furnished Suites @ 42 West Apartments
18248 West 12 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,850
810 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. More options available at MotorCityRelocation.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greenfield
1 Unit Available
19719 Ferguson St.
19719 Ferguson Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$795
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.com - Come see this 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with garage and basement. Beautiful home! APPLY NOW for FREE at MiforRent.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Berkley, MI

Berkley apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

