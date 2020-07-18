All apartments in Detroit
Find more places like 9533 Fielding St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Detroit, MI
/
9533 Fielding St
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:01 AM

9533 Fielding St

9533 Fielding Street · (855) 440-8532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Detroit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9533 Fielding Street, Detroit, MI 48228
Franklin Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$850

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 956 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Turn-key, welcoming, and just the opportunity you’ve been searching for! From the bright living room with tons of natural light to the updated kitchen and bathroom, this home was designed with comfortability, versatility, and functionality in mind. Three bedrooms painted in soft neutral colors provide everyone in the household with their own personal getaway and will also blend in effortlessly with nearly any decor style. Helping to keep the home clutter free, the basement provides a great area to store large and seasonal items in. With easy access to I-96 and Southfield Freeway, the central location is a commuters dream. Schedule your tour today before it’s gone! Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9533 Fielding St have any available units?
9533 Fielding St has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 9533 Fielding St currently offering any rent specials?
9533 Fielding St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9533 Fielding St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9533 Fielding St is pet friendly.
Does 9533 Fielding St offer parking?
No, 9533 Fielding St does not offer parking.
Does 9533 Fielding St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9533 Fielding St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9533 Fielding St have a pool?
No, 9533 Fielding St does not have a pool.
Does 9533 Fielding St have accessible units?
No, 9533 Fielding St does not have accessible units.
Does 9533 Fielding St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9533 Fielding St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9533 Fielding St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9533 Fielding St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9533 Fielding St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St
Detroit, MI 48207
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard
Detroit, MI 48202
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr
Detroit, MI 48226
Village of Hyde Park
2 Lafayette Plaisance Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd
Detroit, MI 48226
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St
Detroit, MI 48201

Similar Pages

Detroit 1 BedroomsDetroit Apartments with Parking
Detroit Luxury PlacesDetroit Pet Friendly Places
Detroit Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Toledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MI
Royal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MI
Ypsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DetroitUniversity
Central

Apartments Near Colleges

College for Creative StudiesWayne State University
Wayne County Community College DistrictMott Community College
Concordia University-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity