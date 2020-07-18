9533 Fielding St

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Turn-key, welcoming, and just the opportunity you’ve been searching for! From the bright living room with tons of natural light to the updated kitchen and bathroom, this home was designed with comfortability, versatility, and functionality in mind. Three bedrooms painted in soft neutral colors provide everyone in the household with their own personal getaway and will also blend in effortlessly with nearly any decor style. Helping to keep the home clutter free, the basement provides a great area to store large and seasonal items in. With easy access to I-96 and Southfield Freeway, the central location is a commuters dream. Schedule your tour today before it’s gone! Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis.